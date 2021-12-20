Stock Market: Investors Gain ₦260bn, Market Cap Appreciated

December 20, 2021 262

The Nigerian stock market investors gained ₦260bn as 32 firms recorded a rise in share prices at the end of trading last week.

The Nigerian Exchange Limited All-Share Index and market capitalisation appreciated by 1.12 per cent and 1.16 per cent to close the week at 42,353.31 and ₦22.11tn respectively.

All other indices finished higher, with the exception of NGX Main Board, NGX Banking, NGX AFR Bank Value, NGX AFR Div Yield, NGX MERI Growth and NGX Oil/Gas indices, which depreciated by 0.22 per cent, 1.82 per cent, 2.23 per cent, 0.08 per cent, 0.85 per cent and 0.57 per cent respectively. The NGX ASeM, NGX Growth and NGX Sovereign Bond Indices closed flat.

A total turnover of 1.32 billion shares worth ₦15.33bn in 18,292 deals was traded last week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 2.63 billion shares valued at ₦26.90bn that exchanged hands in 20,848 deals the previous week.

Financial Industry

The financial services industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 899.77 million shares valued at ₦7.33bn traded in 9,326 deals, thus contributing 68.32 per cent and 47.78 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Consumer Industry

The consumer goods industry followed with 209.50 million shares worth ₦2.79bn in 2,866 deals, while third place was occupied by the conglomerates’ industry, with a turnover of 93.813 million shares worth ₦663.14m in 485 deals.

Trading

Trading in the top three equities, namely FBN Holdings Plc, International Breweries Plc and Access Bank Plc (measured by volume), accounted for 469.879 million shares worth ₦4.17bn in 1,958 deals, contributing 35.68 per cent and 27.20 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Thirty-two equities gained last week, as against 35 in the previous week; 28 equities depreciated as against 27 in the previous week, while 96 equities remained unchanged as against 94 in the previous week.