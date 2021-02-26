Stock Market Hits Negative Note, Costing Investors N73bn

February 26, 2021 46

The bears have rolled over the stock market Thursday, as stocks traded closed at a market capitalisation of N20.97 trillion, lower than Wednesday’s N21.043 trillion.

The drop in market capitalisation Thursday brought investors back N73 billion.

At the end of trading activities, the number of shares traded on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) declined to 326.03 million, a fall from 469.56 million share volume on Wednesday.

Following the low trading activities, the All-Share Index trimmed a few numbers to close at 40,095.49 from the 40,221.30 recorded Wednesday.

There was also a drop in the number of deals executed by investors tumbled to 4,567 from Wednesday’s 5,470.

That drop caused the total sum of share value to be pegged at N3.71 billion from the N7.08 billion recorded the previous day.

Top Gainers

Chams: Opened at N0.22 kobo percent to close at N0.24 kobo, up 9.09 percent.

Royal Exchange: Opened at N0.25 to close at N0.27 kobo, up 8 percent.

WEMA Bank: Opened at N0.65 kobo to close at N0.65, up 7.69 percent.

Redstar Express: Opened at N3.12 percent to close at N3.3 percent, up 5.77 percent.

Prestige: Opened at N0.44 kobo to close at N0.46 kobo, up 4.55 percent.

Top Losers

LASACO: Opened at N1.12 kobo to close at N1.12 kobo, down 9.68 percent.

FIDSON: Opened at N5.35 kobo to close at N4.9 kobo, down 8.41 percent.

Ecobank: Opened at N5.55 kobo to close at N5.2 kobo, down 6.31 percent.

Mutual Benefit: Opened at N0.39 kobo to close at N0.37 kobo, down 5.13 percent.

UAC Nigeria: Opened at N7.95 to close at N7.55 kobo, down 5.03 percent.

Leading the activity chart was Transcorp with 48.43 million shares with a value of N43.72 million traded by investors.

Following was Dangote Sugar with a share volume of 33.88 million with a value of N611.83 million.

UBA follows with 27.46 million shares valued at N229.57 million.