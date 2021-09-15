Stock Market Gets Reprieve, As Market Cap Records Over N3bn Gain

September 15, 2021 232

The bulls tumbled into the Nigerian Stock Exchange trading on Tuesday, as the market capitalisation gained over N3 billion, while the All-Share Index (ASI) rose by 0.01 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N20.278 trillion, against the N20.275 trillion recorded on Monday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) grew to 38,920.50 from 38,915.62.

The volume of shares closed at 228.47 million from the 201.10 million recorded on Monday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 3,376 against 3,340.

Share values fell to N1.87 billion against N2.52 billion recorded on Monday.

Top Gainers

UPDC: Closed at N1.66 kobo, up 9.93 percent.

ACADEMY: Closed at N0.39 kobo, up 8.33 percent.

COURTVILLE: Closed at N0.29 kobo, up 7.41 percent.

VITAFOAM: Closed at N17.40 kobo, up 3.88 percent.

LIVESTOCK: Closed at N2.14 kobo, up 2.88 percent.

Top Losers

SOVRENINS: Closed at N0.25 kobo, down 7.41 percent

UPL: Closed at N1.02 kobo, down 6.42 percent.

REGALINS: Closed at N0.45 kobo, down 6.25 percent.

UACN: Closed at N9.33 kobo, down 4.85 percent.

CHAMS: Closed at N0.21 kobo, down 4.55 percent.

Leading the activity chart was WEMABANK with 46.76 million shares traded by investors.

Following was ACCESS with a share volume of 28.23 million.

UBA follows with 17.76 million shares.

Others are MBENEFIT with shares of 17.24 million and FIDELITYBK with 14.79 million shares.