fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYCapital MarketNEWSLETTER

Stock Market Gets Reprieve, As Market Cap Records Over N3bn Gain

September 15, 20210232
Stock Market Gets Reprieve, As Market Cap Records Over N3bn Gain

The bulls tumbled into the Nigerian Stock Exchange trading on Tuesday, as the market capitalisation gained over N3 billion, while the All-Share Index (ASI) rose by 0.01 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N20.278 trillion, against the N20.275 trillion recorded on Monday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) grew to 38,920.50 from 38,915.62.

The volume of shares closed at 228.47 million from the 201.10 million recorded on Monday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 3,376 against 3,340.

Share values fell to N1.87 billion against N2.52 billion recorded on Monday.

Top Gainers

UPDC: Closed at N1.66 kobo, up 9.93 percent.

ACADEMY: Closed at N0.39 kobo, up 8.33 percent.

COURTVILLE: Closed at N0.29 kobo, up 7.41 percent.

VITAFOAM: Closed at N17.40 kobo, up 3.88 percent.

LIVESTOCK: Closed at N2.14 kobo, up 2.88 percent.

READ ALSO: Guaranty Trust Bank Plc Releases Half Year Audited Results, Reports Profit Before Tax of ₦93.1 billion

Top Losers

SOVRENINS: Closed at N0.25 kobo, down 7.41 percent

UPL: Closed at N1.02 kobo, down 6.42 percent.

REGALINS: Closed at N0.45 kobo, down 6.25 percent.

UACN: Closed at N9.33 kobo, down 4.85 percent.

CHAMS: Closed at N0.21 kobo, down 4.55 percent.

Leading the activity chart was WEMABANK with 46.76 million shares traded by investors.

Following was ACCESS with a share volume of 28.23 million.

UBA follows with 17.76 million shares.

Others are MBENEFIT with shares of 17.24 million and FIDELITYBK with 14.79 million shares.

About Author

Stock Market Gets Reprieve, As Market Cap Records Over N3bn Gain
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

BANKING & FINANCEBUSINESS & ECONOMY
March 11, 20130150

Fidelity Bank Pledges Customer Satisfaction

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Group Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of Fidelity bank, Mr Reginald Ihejiahi has assured customers that the bank will continue to offer servi
Read More
January 15, 20166443

Nigeria’s Reference Crude Oil Grade Plunges to $29.47 Per Barrel

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Nigeria’s reference crude oil grade, Bonny Light, slid below the $30 per barrel mark, dropping to $29.47 per barrel, according to data obtained from CBN on
Read More
Nigerian Crude Production Suffers Technical Setback, Pipeline Vandalism – Report COVERNEWSLETTEROIL & GAS
May 9, 20163156

NNPC Records N18.8billion Loss in March 2016

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, has announced an N18.89 billion loss from its oil and gas operations in March 2016. The oil corporation,
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.