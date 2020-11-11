November 11, 2020 45

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) market closed with a volume of 578,77 million units at the end of trading on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, lower than the 636,01 million units it closed with on Monday, November 9.2020.

The value of trades recorded on Tuesday was ₦7,743 billion, lower than the ₦8,244 billion of Monday.

Meanwhile, the All-Share Index reached 32,647.10 index points, higher than the 32,243.05 All-Share Index of Monday. The market ended with 7,651 deals on Tuesday, higher than the 7,210 deals it closed with on Monday.

The stock market also ended with ₦17,059 trillion equity capitalisation on Tuesday, higher than the ₦16,847 trillion recorded on Monday.

TOP GAINERS’ LIST

MTN Nigeria led the top gainers’ chart after its stock price gained ₦6.1 kobo at the close trading for ₦156.2 kobo per share after opening today’s trading with ₦150.1 kobo per share.

Stanbic IBTC’s stock price gained ₦2 to close the market with ₦ 48 per share, having started trading today with ₦ 46 per share.

Next on the list is Nascon, the third top gainer, as its stock price closed the market with a ₦1.4 kobo gain to move from the opening price of ₦14.05 per share to ₦15.45 kobo per share.

Dangote Sugar followed, closing the market with a gain of ₦1.3 kobo to end trading with ₦19.4 kobo per share from the opening share price of ₦18.1 kobo per share.

Ardova was last on the top five gainers’ list after its share price gained ₦0.95 kobo to close trading at ₦14.4 kobo per share, having opened trading at ₦13.45 kobo per share.