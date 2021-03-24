Stock Market Fails To Keep Momentum, As Trading Day Dipped Into Red Zone

March 24, 2021 95

Trading activities ended on Tuesday in the red zone, as the stock market capitalisation declined, with ASI dropping by 0.05 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N20.250 trillion, a slight decline from Monday’s N20.259 trillion.

The All-Share Index (ASI) was not spared, falling to 38,704.97, a decline from Monday’s 38,722.87.

The volume of shares saw an increase from Monday’s 277.23 million to 410.38 million recorded on Tuesday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 3,937 against Monday’s 4,299.

Share values rose to N5.98 billion against Monday’s N3.05 billion.

Top Gainers

WAPIC: Opened at N0.5 kobo to close at N0.55 kobo, up 10 percent.

CAP: Opened at N20 to close at N22, up 10 percent.

NPFMCRFBK: Opened at N1.61 kobo to close at N1.77 kobo, up 9.94 percent.

JBERGER: Opened at N18.7 kobo to close at N20.55 kobo, up 9.89 percent.

FTNCOCOA: Opened at N0.43 kobo to close at N0.47 kobo, up 9.30 percent.

Top Losers

LIVESTOCK: Opened at N2.1 kobo to close at N1.9 kobo, down 9.52 percent

CHAMS: Opened at N0.23 kobo to close at N0.21 kobo, down 8.70 percent.

CONERST: Opened at N0.6 kobo to close at N0.56 kobo, down 6.67 percent.

CHAMPION: Opened at N2.24 kobo to close at N2.1 kobo, down 6.25 percent.

ETI: Opened at N5.1 kobo to close at N4.8 kobo, down 5.88 percent.

Leading the activity chart was DANGSUGAR with 107.07 million shares with a value of N1.80 billion traded by investors.

Following was UBN with a share volume of 78.54 million with a value of N416.27 million.

TRANSCORP follows with 31.56 million shares valued at N25.25 million.

Others are GUARANTY with shares of 26.82 million worth N832.28 million and CUSTODIAN with shares of 24.73 million worth N148.68 million.