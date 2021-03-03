fbpx
Stock Market Enters Bear Territory, As Investors Part Ways With N122.34bn

March 3, 2021041
The stock market ended the trading day on a bearish note, with equity capitalisation closing at N20.76 trillion, a fall from the previous day’s N20.89 trillion, while investors lost N122.34 billion.

At the end of trading activities, the number of shares traded on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) fell to 222.57 million, from Monday’s 543.98 million share volume.

In the spirit of the day’s loss, the All-Share Index (ASI) shed some figures to close at 39,697.62 from the 39,931.63 recorded Monday.

There was also a drop in the number of deals executed by investors, as deals fell to 4,470 from Monday’s 4,673.

READ ALSO: Food Blockade: Vegetable Prices Soar In Lagos

The value of shares beat the odds, recording a rise from Monday’s N1.81 billion to close at N5.39 billion on Tuesday.

Top Gainers

Academy: Opened at N0.41 kobo percent to close at N0.45 kobo, up 9.76 percent.

PZ: Opened at N4.8 to close at N5.25 kobo, up 9.38 percent.

Betaglass: Opened at N50 kobo to close at N54, up 8 percent.

Royal Exchange: Opened at N0.25 percent to close at N0.27 percent, up 8 percent.

Regency Assurance: Opened at N0.26 kobo to close at N0.28 kobo, up 7.69 percent.

READ ALSO: Petrol Scarcity Is Tactics By FG To Raise Price – Oil Marketers

Top Losers

Mutual Benefit: Opened at N0.4 kobo to close at N0.36 kobo, down 10 percent.

Ardova: Opened at N18.05 kobo to close at N16.25 kobo, down 9.97 percent.

Champion Brew: Opened at N2.27 kobo to close at N2.05 kobo, down 9.69 percent.

The Initiates Plc: Opened at N0.52 kobo to close at N0.47 kobo, down 9.62 percent.

Sterling Bank: Opened at N1.6 to close at N1.46 kobo, down 8.75 percent.

Leading the activity chart was Zenith Bank with 48.10 million shares with a value of N1.23 billion traded.

Following was United Capital with a share volume of 20.23 million with a value of N121.97 million.

Mutual Benefit followed with 19.44 million shares valued at N7.22 million.

Stock Market Enters Bear Territory, As Investors Part Ways With N122.34bn
