Stock Market Enjoys Profit of ₦324 billion as FBNH Emerges on Top Trades’ List

November 11, 2020

The Nigerian Stock Exchange Market on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, raked in an equity capital profit of ₦324 billion which is higher than the profit derived on Tuesday at ₦212 billion.

The market recorded an all-share-index of 33,268.36 points on Wednesday, meanwhile, Tuesday’s market recorded 32,647.10 points.

858,156 million of volume units were recorded at the close of the market on Wednesday while Tuesday brought in 578,77 million volume units.

The value recorded on Wednesday by the market is ₦9,062 billion which is over ₦1 billion higher than the value recorded on Tuesday ₦7,743 billion. The market also recorded 8,142 deals on Wednesday.

ASI 33,268.36 DEALS 8,142.00 VOLUME 858,156,620.00 VALUE ₦9,062,731,852.84 EQUITY CAP ₦17,383,721,816,139.50 BOND CAP ₦17,723,621,218,981.90 ETF CAP ₦19,841,506,702.87

TOP 5 GAINERS

COMPANY Last Close Current Change %Change NB ₦52.5 ₦57.5 5 9.52% PRESCO ₦68.5 ₦72.5 4 5.84% MTNN ₦156.2 ₦160 3.8 2.43% GUINNESS ₦19 ₦20.9 1.9 10.00% NASCON ₦15.45 ₦16.95 1.5 9.71%

NB on Wednesday topped the gainers’ table with 9.52% each to close at ₦57.5, while PRESCO followed on raking in a profit of 5.84%, opening with ₦68.5 per unit and ended with ₦72.5.

MTN Nigeria sold each unit for ₦156.2 at the opening of the market, gaining 2.43% and ended at ₦160 per unit.

Guinness landed a spot on the table with a profit of 10% and ended the market with ₦20.9 per unit.

Nascon raked in a profit 9.71%, selling each unit for ₦15.45 and at the end of the market for ₦16.95.

TOP 5 LOSERS

COMPANY LAST CLOSE CURRENT CHANGE CHANGE% STANBIC ₦48 ₦46 -2 -4.17% CILEASING ₦4.3 ₦4.1 -0.2 –4.65% REDSTAREX ₦3.53 ₦3.4 -0.13 -3.68% LEARNAFRCA ₦1.05 ₦1 -0.05 -4.76% LINKASSURE ₦0.49 ₦0.47 -0.02 -4.08%

Stanbic sealed its spot on the losers’ list with a loss of 4.17%, having sold each unit for ₦48 and ended with ₦46.

Cileasing followed with a loss of 4.65%, each unit sold for ₦4.3 loosing 0.2 kobo by the end of the market.

With a loss of 3.68% is Redstarex, loosing 0.13 kobo and closing the market with ₦3.4 per unit.

Learn Africa opened the market selling each unit at ₦1.05, loosing 0.05 kobo, ending ₦1 per unit and raked in a total loss of 4.76%.

Linkassure lost a total of 4.08% on Wednesday ending the market with a sale of each unit at ₦0.47

TOP 5 TRADES