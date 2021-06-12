fbpx
Stock Market Ends With Loss, As Investors Lose N20bn

Capital Market

June 12, 2021094
The bears crashed the stock market on Friday, closing the trading week in a N20 billion loss, as the All-Share Index (ASI) dropped by 0.14 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N20.40 trillion against the N20.43 trillion recorded on Thursday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) fell to 39,156.28 from 39,210.1.

The volume of shares grew to 289.08 million from the 158.36 million recorded on Thursday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 3,719 against 3,330.

Share values appreciated to N3.5 billion against N2.23 billion recorded on Thursday.

Top Gainers

CUTIX: Closed at N2.78 kobo, up 9.88 percent.

JAIZBANK: Closed at N0.59 kobo, up 9.26 percent.

MBENEFIT: Closed at N0.46 kobo, up 6.98 percent.

MANSARD: Closed at N0.88 kobo, up 4.76 percent.

NNFM: Closed at N6.15 kobo, up 4.24 percent.

Top Losers

CHAMPION: Closed at N1.80 kobo, down 10 percent

NEM: Closed at N1.80 kobo, down 10 percent.

ROYALEX: Closed at N0.68 kobo, down 9.33 percent.

FTNCOCOA: Closed at N0.33 kobo, down 8.33 percent.

LEARNAFRICA: Closed at N1, down 8.26 percent.

Leading the activity chart was STERLINBANK with 32.08 million shares traded by investors.

Following was VITAFOAM with a share volume of 27.60 million.

ZENITHBANK follows with 25.72 million shares.

Others are FIDELITY with shares of 22.98 million, and GUARANTY with 14.09 million shares.


