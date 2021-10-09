fbpx

Stock Market Ends Trading Week With N20.4bn Gain

October 9, 2021044
The stock exchange ended the trading week on a positive run, as investors gained N20.4 billion, while the All-Share Index (ASI) grew by 0.16 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N20.43 trillion, against the N21.27 trillion recorded on Thursday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) rose to 40,868.36 from 40,829.15.

The volume of shares closed at 331.05 million from the 812.29 million recorded on Thursday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 3,986 against 4,863.

Share values fell to N2.91 billion against the N10.57 billion recorded on Thursday.

Top Gainers

UPL: Closed at N1.58 kobo, up 9.72 percent.

SOVRENINS: Closed at N0.24 kobo, up 9.09 percent.

CAVERTON: Closed at N1.68 kobo, up 6.33 percent.

NPFMCRFBK: Closed at N1.80 kobo, up 5.26 percent.

REGALINS: Closed at N0.40 kobo, up 5.26 percent.

Top Losers

ACADEMY: Closed at N0.36 kobo, down 7.69 percent

AFRIPRUD: Closed at N6.20 kobo, down 6.06 percent.

HONYFLOUR: Closed at N3.56 kobo, down 3.78 percent.

JAIZBANK: Closed at N0.58 kobo, down 3.33 percent.

MBENEFIT: Closed at N0.30 kobo, down 3.23 percent.

Leading the activity chart was FBNH with 154.67 million shares traded by investors.

Following was GTCO with a share volume of 17.32 million.

FIDELITYBK follows with 13.78 million shares.

Others are TRANSCORP with shares of 12.50 million and ETI with 11.54 million shares.

Stock Market Ends Trading Week With N20.4bn Gain
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

