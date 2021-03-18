Stock Market Ends Trading Day On Bearish Note, Investors Lose N7.68bn

March 18, 2021 99

The stock market closed the trading day on a negative note, as market capitalisation fell to N20.251 trillion, from N20.258 trillion recorded Tuesday.

At the end of trading activities, the number of shares traded on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) fell to 177.39 million, from 220.85 million share volume on Tuesday.

The All-Share Index closed at 38,706.13 from the 38,720.81 recorded Tuesday.

The number of deals executed by investors also fell to 4,103 from Tuesday’s 4,192.

The value of share values dropped to N2.67 billion from the N4.20 billion recorded the previous day.

Top Gainers

WAPIC: Opened at N0.5 kobo to close at N0.55 kobo, up 10 percent.

SFSREIT: Opened at N62.4 Kobo to close at N68.6 kobo, up 9.94 percent.

OANDO: Opened at N3 to close at N3.29 kobo, up 9.67 percent.

UNITYBNK: Opened at N0.66 kobo to close at N0.72 kobo, up 9.09 percent.

LIVESTOCK: Opened at N1.9 kobo to close at N1.95 kobo, up 2.63 percent.

Top Losers

NCR: Opened at N3.09 kobo to close at N2.79 kobo, down 9.71 percent.

NEIMETH: Opened at N2.09 kobo to close at N1.9 kobo, down 9.09 percent.

VITAFOAM: Opened at N7.75 kobo to close at N7.35 kobo, down 5.16 percent.

MANSARD: Opened at N0.99 kobo to close at N0.94 kobo, down 5.05 percent.

NEM: Opened at N2.19 kobo to close at N2.09 kobo, down 4.57 percent.

Leading the activity chart was GUARANTY with 34.19 million shares with a value of N957.79 million traded by investors.

Following was ZENITHBANK with a share volume of 28.44 million with a value of N572.06 million.

UBA follows with 17.68 million shares valued at N122.10 million.

Others are TRANSCORP with shares of 17.64 million worth N14.27 million and ACCESS with shares of 10.53 million worth N82.02 million.