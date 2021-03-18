fbpx
Stock Market Ends Trading Day On Bearish Note, Investors Lose N7.68bn

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYCapital Market

Stock Market Ends Trading Day On Bearish Note, Investors Lose N7.68bn

March 18, 2021099
Stock Market Ends Trading Day On Bearish Note, Investors Lose N7.68bn

The stock market closed the trading day on a negative note, as market capitalisation fell to N20.251 trillion, from N20.258 trillion recorded Tuesday.

At the end of trading activities, the number of shares traded on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) fell to 177.39 million, from 220.85 million share volume on Tuesday.

The All-Share Index closed at 38,706.13 from the 38,720.81 recorded Tuesday.

The number of deals executed by investors also fell to 4,103 from Tuesday’s 4,192.

READ ALSO: Proposed Armed Forces Commission Bill Splits Senate

The value of share values dropped to N2.67 billion from the N4.20 billion recorded the previous day.

Top Gainers

WAPIC: Opened at N0.5 kobo to close at N0.55 kobo, up 10 percent.

SFSREIT: Opened at N62.4 Kobo to close at N68.6 kobo, up 9.94 percent.

OANDO: Opened at N3 to close at N3.29 kobo, up 9.67 percent.

UNITYBNK: Opened at N0.66 kobo to close at N0.72 kobo, up 9.09 percent.

LIVESTOCK: Opened at N1.9 kobo to close at N1.95 kobo, up 2.63 percent.

READ ALSO: Buhari Names FCT Road After Niger Republic President

Top Losers

NCR: Opened at N3.09 kobo to close at N2.79 kobo, down 9.71 percent.

NEIMETH: Opened at N2.09 kobo to close at N1.9 kobo, down 9.09 percent.

VITAFOAM: Opened at N7.75 kobo to close at N7.35 kobo, down 5.16 percent.

MANSARD: Opened at N0.99 kobo to close at N0.94 kobo, down 5.05 percent.

NEM: Opened at N2.19 kobo to close at N2.09 kobo, down 4.57 percent.

Leading the activity chart was GUARANTY with 34.19 million shares with a value of N957.79 million traded by investors.

Following was ZENITHBANK with a share volume of 28.44 million with a value of N572.06 million.

UBA follows with 17.68 million shares valued at N122.10 million.

Others are TRANSCORP with shares of 17.64 million worth N14.27 million and ACCESS with shares of 10.53 million worth N82.02 million.

About Author

Stock Market Ends Trading Day On Bearish Note, Investors Lose N7.68bn
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

February 27, 20170127

Naira Soars Higher to N460/$ At Parallel Market

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigerian Naira, on Friday, February has continued to gain traction at the parallel or black segment of the foreign exchange market.   The local cur
Read More
stock BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER
October 26, 2016062

Investors Stake N82.4trillion on Fixed Income Securities

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Investors appetite for fixed income and currency market has increased as they injected a total of N82.35 trillion in the market in the past nine months of 2
Read More
Naira Sinks Lower At Parallel Market, Exchanges At ₦473/$1 BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER
July 8, 20200127

CBN Adjusts Official Exchange Rate to ₦381/$1

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Data published on the website of the FMDQ on Tuesday reveals that the CBN official rate has been adjusted from N360 to a dollar to N381 to a dollar sending
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.