Stock Market Ends Trading Day In Bullish Mood

June 3, 2021028
Trading activities at the Nigerian stock market ended positively, with the All-Share Index (ASI) rising by 0.18 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N20.05 trillion, a frop from N20.02 trillion recorded on Tuesday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) rose to 38,482.52 from 38,414.37.

The volume of shares crashed to 156.90 million from the 272.85 million recorded on Tuesday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 3,273 against 4,159.

Share values fell to N1.32 billion against N2.6 billion recorded on Tuesday.

Top Gainers

UPL: Closed at N1.40 kobo, up 9.38 percent.

REGALINS: Closed at N0.53 kobo, up 8.16 percent.

VERITASKAP: Closed at N0.21 kobo, up 5 percent.

CHIPLC: Closed at N0.75 kobo, up 4.17 percent.

ROYALEX: Closed at N0.80 kobo, up 3.90 percent.

Top Losers

CWG: Closed at N1.87 kobo, down 9.66 percent

IKEJAHOTEL: Closed at N1, down 9.09 percent.

NASCON: Closed at N13.50 kobo, down 8.78 percent.

JOHNHOLT: Closed at N0.53 kobo, down 8.62 percent.

LINKASSURE: Closed at N0.55 kobo, down 8.33 percent.

Leading the activity chart was JAPAULGOLD with 19.94 million shares traded by investors.

Following was FBNH with a share volume of 12.22 million.

TRANSCORP follows with 11.84 million shares.

Others are UACN with shares of 10.80 million, and FIDELITYBK with 9.83 million shares.

Stock Market Ends Trading Day In Bullish Mood
