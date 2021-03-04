Stock Market Dives Deeper Into Red Zone, As Investors Lose N91.85bn

March 4, 2021 111

The stock market took a further dip into the red zone Thursday, as stocks traded closed at a market capitalisation of N20.67 trillion, lower than Tuesday’s N20.76 trillion.

The drop in market capitalisation Thursday brought investors back N91.85 billion.

At the end of trading activities, the number of shares traded on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) rose to 244.34 million, from 222.57 million share volume on Wednesday.

Following the low trading activities, the All-Share Index trimmed a few figures to close at 39,522.06 from the 39,697.62 recorded Tuesday.

The number of deals executed by investors climbed to 4,714 from Tuesday’s 4,470.

The value of share values declined to N4.12 billion from the N5.39 billion recorded the previous day.

Top Gainers

Seplat: Opened at N530 percent to close at N583, up 10 percent.

AIICO: Opened at N1.15 kobo to close at N1.21 kobo, up 5.22 percent.

Cornerstone: Opened at N0.58 kobo to close at N0.61, up 5.17 percent.

UAC Property: Opened at N0.8 percent to close at N0.84 percent, up 5 percent.

Cutix: Opened at N2.14 kobo to close at N2.23 kobo, up 4.21 percent.

Top Losers

Japaul Gold: Opened at N0.6 kobo to close at N0.54 kobo, down 10 percent.

NEM: Opened at N2.12 kobo to close at N1.91 kobo, down 9.91 percent.

Champion Breweries: Opened at N2.05 kobo to close at N1.85 kobo, down 9.76 percent.

Nigeria Police Force Microfinance Bank: Opened at N1.9 kobo to close at N1.72 kobo, down 9.47 percent.

Link Assurance: Opened at N0.56 to close at N0.51 kobo, down 8.93 percent.

Leading the activity chart was Zenith Bank with 41.38 million shares with a value of N1.06 billion traded by investors.

Following was GTBank with a share volume of 28.99 million with a value of N91982 million.

United Capital follows with 24.60 million shares valued at N145.32 million.