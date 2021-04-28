fbpx
Stock Market Dips Into Red Zone, Breaks 7-Day Winning Streak

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYCapital Market

Stock Market Dips Into Red Zone, Breaks 7-Day Winning Streak

April 28, 20210133
Stock Market Dips Into Red Zone, Breaks 7-Day Winning Streak

The bears resurfaced on The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Ltd., on Tuesday to halt the seven days of consecutive gaining streak due to profit-taking on some banking stocks.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the All-Share Index lost 13.04 points or 0.03 per cent to close at 39,305.48 against 39,318.52 posted on Monday.

In the same vein, the market capitalisation which opened at N20.577 trillion shed N7 billion naira to close at N20.570 trillion.

The loss was driven by price depreciation in large and medium capitalised stocks amongst which are; Guaranty Trust Bank, University Press, Zenith Bank, Sterling Bank and Honeywell Flour Mill.

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance led the losers’ chart in percentage terms, losing 9.09 per cent to close at 30k per share.

READ ALSO: EFCC Warns Against Trading In Bitcoin, Forex

University Press followed with 8.59 per cent to close at N1.17, while Chams lost 4.55 per cent to close at 21k per share.

Honeywell Flour Mill dropped 4.44 per cent to close at N1.29, while Sterling Bank depreciated by 4.38 per cent to close at N1.53 per share.

Conversely, Prestige Assurance dominated the gainers’ chart in percentage terms with 9.52 per cent to close at 46k per share.

Wema Bank followed with 8.77 per cent to close at 62k and Royal Exchange rose by 7.69 per cent to close at 42k per share.

Champion Breweries appreciated by 7.46 per cent to close at N2.16, while Regency Alliance Insurance gained 7.41 per cent to close at 29k per share.

Also, the total volume of transaction decreased by 23.4 per cent as investors bought and sold 252.57 million shares valued at N1.77 billion exchanged in 3,474 deals.

This was in contrast with 329.74 million shares worth N2.06 billion achieved in 4,308 deals on Monday.
Transactions in the shares of Access Bank topped the activity chart with 57.18 million shares valued at N410.10 million.

Transcorp followed with 30.82 million shares worth N27.53 million, while Fidelity Bank traded 29.43 million shares valued at N66.79 million.

Guaranty Trust Bank sold 15.89 million shares worth N496.43 million, while Zenith Bank transacted 14.77 million shares valued at N327.99 million.

(NAN)

About Author

Stock Market Dips Into Red Zone, Breaks 7-Day Winning Streak
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

May 31, 20154139

Lagos To Host Business Exhibition In Partnership With Foreign Companies

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram With the aim of boosting trade within the country, the Lagos International Trade Fair Complex will play host to an exhibition in partnership with Ukraine In
Read More
August 12, 2014198

How FG Is Neglecting $300bn Outsourcing Industry

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram There are indications that the Nigerian government is neglecting the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) industry as a veritable platform for employment crea
Read More
Naira stability BANKING & FINANCEBUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER
July 6, 2018094

Naira Slips to N359.2/$1 at Parallel Market

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Naira on Thursday lost marginally against the dollar at the parallel market in Lagos, exchanging at N359.2 to the dollar, the News Agency of Nigeria (NA
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.