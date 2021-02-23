fbpx
Stock Market Dips Further In Face Of More Deals

February 23, 2021
The stock market closed trading activities Monday on a negative note, while more deals were made than last Friday.

Equity capitalisation fell to N21.008 trillion to Friday’s N21.025 trillion.

Shares traded on the floor of the stock exchange declined to 289.33 million shares from 307.78 million shares.

The All-Share Index (ASI) depreciated from 40,186.70 on Friday to 40,154.09 recorded on Monday.

The total number of deals made was higher than what was reported on Friday, with deals on Monday totalling 4,953 in contrast to Friday’s 44,393.

Share values saw an increase from Friday’s N2.90 billion to N3.57 billion.

Top Gainers

UPDCredit: Opened at N5.35 kobo percent to close at N5.85 kobo, up 9.35 percent.

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Plc: Opened at N0.33 to close at N0.36 kobo, up 9.09 percent.

Academy: Opened at N0.35 kobo to close at N0.38 kobo, up 8.57 percent.

Cornerstone: Opened at N0.64 percent to close at N0.69 percent, up 7.81 percent.

UPL: Opened at N1.2 kobo to close at N1.29 kobo, up 7.50 percent.

Top Losers

African Prudential: Opened at N7.3 kobo to close at N6.6 kobo, down 9.59 percent.

LASACO: Opened at N1.68 kobo to close at N1.52 kobo, down 9.52 percent.

Niger Insurance: Opened at N0.23 kobo to close at N0.21 kobo, down 8.70 percent.

WAPCO: Opened at N25 to close at N23 kobo, down 8 percent.

Redstar Express: Opened at N3.37 to close at N3.12 kobo, down 7.42 percent.

Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

