Stock Market Dips As Investors Lose N40bn

February 17, 2021 19

Trading on Tuesday dropped the slight gain recorded on Monday after a broken losing streak, closing trading activities at N21.18 trillion.

Investors lost N40.47 billion from Tuesday’s trading at the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

Tuesday’s N21.18 trillion is a drop from Monday’s N21.22 trillion.

The All-Share Index also declined after losing 77.32 basis points, closing the trade at 40,494.35 ASI.

Monday’s ASI was pegged at 40,571.67, higher than Tuesday’s figure.

However, there was a rise in the volume of shares traded, with investors trading 356.43 million shares, higher than Monday’s 206.24 million shares.

The total value of shares, according to the NSE surged from N2.16 billion to N5.76.

READ ALSO: Nigeria’s Inflation At 17-Month High, Hits 16.47%

Top Gainers

Leading the top gainers’ chart was Learn Africa that closed trading at N1.06 kobo, up from its opening share price of N0.97 kobo.

Second on the list is Ardova with an opening share price of N16.55 kobo to close at N18.05 kobo.

Multiverse opened with N0.24 kobo and wrapped up the trading day with N0.26 kobo.

WEMA Bank opened with N0.65 kobo to close the trading at N0.7 kobo.

Capping the top five gainers Guinness closed the trading day at N22 after opening with N20.5 kobo.

Top Losers

At the summit of the losers’ hill is Cornerstone Insurance Plc with an opening of N0.6 kobo and a closing of N0.54 kobo.

Following Cornerstone is UPDCredit ending the trading day with N5.4 kobo after an opening of N6.

Chi Plc opened the market trading day with N0.42 kobo and closed at N0.38 kobo.

Shares of Prestige dropped by 8.51 percent to close trading at N0.43 kobo per share after an opening of N0.47 kobo.

WAPIC at the bottom of the top 5 losers ended trade with N0.55 kobo after opening with N0.6 kobo per share.