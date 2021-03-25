Stock Market Counts Gains, ASI Grows By 0.98%

March 25, 2021 118

Trading activities ended on Wednesday in the green zone, as the stock market capitalisation appreciated, with ASI rising by 0.98 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N20.44 trillion, an increase from Tuesday’s N20.25 trillion.

The All-Share Index (ASI) rose to 39,085.78, from Tuesday’s 38,704.97.

The volume of shares at the end of trading day was 361.90 million against the 410.38 million recorded on Tuesday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 4,018 against Tuesday’s 3,937.

Share values also dropped to N5.7 billion from Tuesday’s N5.98 billion.

Top Gainers

STANBIC: Opened at N44.05 kobo to close at N48.45 kobo, up 9.99 percent.

NPFMCRFBK: Opened at N1.77 kobo to close at N1.94 kobo, up 9.60 percent.

CONERST: Opened at N0.56 kobo to close at N0.61 kobo, up 8.93 percent.

GUINNESS: Opened at N25.1 kobo to close at N27.3 kobo, up 8.76 percent.

OANDO: Opened at N3.11 kobo to close at N3.38 kobo, up 8.68 percent.

Top Losers

MRS: Opened at N13.4 kobo to close at N12.1 kobo, down 9.70 percent

WAPIC: Opened at N0.55 kobo to close at N0.5 kobo, down 9.09 percent.

WAPCO: Opened at N22.5 kobo to close at N20.9 kobo, down 7.11 percent.

AFRIPRUD: Opened at N5.5 kobo to close at N5.2 kobo, down 5.45 percent.

LIVESTOCK: Opened at N1.9 kobo to close at N1.81 kobo, down 4.74 percent.

Leading the activity chart was UBN with 79.34 million shares with a value of N420.53 million traded by investors.

Following was GUARANTY with a share volume of 72.61 million with a value of N2.25 billion.

VERITASKAP follows with 50.24 million shares valued at N10.52 million.

Others are EKOCORP with shares of 20 million worth N120 million and ZENITHBANK with shares of 16.67 million worth N367.03 million.