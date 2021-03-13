fbpx
Stock Market Closes Week With Loss, Wema Bank Takes Hit

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYCapital Market

Stock Market Closes Week With Loss, Wema Bank Takes Hit

March 13, 2021048
Stock Market Closes Week With Loss, Wema Bank Takes Hit

The stock market ended the week on a negative note, as stocks traded closed at a market capitalisation of N20.22 trillion, lower than Thursday’s N20.24 trillion.

At the end of trading activities, the number of shares traded on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) rose to 293.97 million, from 169.35 million share volume on Thursday.

The All-Share Index closed at 38,648.48 from the 38,697.17 recorded Thursday.

The number of deals executed by investors climbed to 3,760 from Thursday’s 3,568.

READ ALSO: No Directive To Hike Fuel Price – Oil Marketers

The value of share values rose to N3.76 billion from the N2.11 billion recorded the previous day.

Top Gainers

REGALINS: Opened at N0.3 kobo to close at N0.33 kobo, up 10 percent.

FLOURMILL: Opened at N27 to close at N29.7 kobo, up 10 percent.

NEM: Opened at N1.85 kobo to close at N2.03 kobo, up 9.73 percent.

NNFM: Opened at N5.15 kobo to close at N5.65 kobo, up 9.71 percent.

LIVESTOCK: Opened at N1.83 kobo to close at N2, up 9.29 percent.

READ ALSO: Nigeria To Improve Cassava Production Through Use Of Technology

Top Losers

SFSREIT: Opened at N69.3 kobo to close at N62.4 kobo, down 9.96 percent.

UNITYBNK: Opened at N0.73 kobo to close at N0.66 kobo, down 9.59 percent.

AFRINSURE: Opened at N0.22 kobo to close at N0.2 kobo, down 9.09 percent.

SOVRENINS: Opened at N0.26 kobo to close at N0.24 kobo, down 7.69 percent.

WEMABANK: Opened at N0.65 to close at N0.61 kobo, down 6.15 percent.

Leading the activity chart was TRANSCCORP with 56.92 million shares with a value of N45.94 million traded by investors.

Following was INTBREW with a share volume of 40.87 million with a value of N210.68 million.

GUARANTY follows with 30.96 million shares valued at N953.64 million.

Others are FBNH with shares of 14.87 million worth N105.30 million and UNIVINSURE with shares of 12.83 million worth N2.56 million.

About Author

Stock Market Closes Week With Loss, Wema Bank Takes Hit
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

Angel Investors SMEs BUSINESS & ECONOMYEntrepreneurship
June 7, 2016057

How Angel Investors Can Boost SMEs

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Executive Vice Chairman, Signal Alliance, Mr. Collins Onuegbu has advised SME owners to embrace the services of angel investors to accelerate the growth
Read More
Chams BUSINESS & ECONOMY
May 15, 2019077

Chams Records N182.8 Million PAT in Q1’19

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Chams Plc recorded significant growths in the top-line and the bottom-line in the first quarter as the identity management and electronic payment company co
Read More
August 26, 2016063

Facebook 10-year Roadmap Will Boost Economy

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Facebook disclosed that it is ready to unveil a ten-year roadmap which will impact the Nigerian economy. The company’s Director of Global product Partnershi
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.