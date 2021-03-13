Stock Market Closes Week With Loss, Wema Bank Takes Hit

March 13, 2021 48

The stock market ended the week on a negative note, as stocks traded closed at a market capitalisation of N20.22 trillion, lower than Thursday’s N20.24 trillion.

At the end of trading activities, the number of shares traded on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) rose to 293.97 million, from 169.35 million share volume on Thursday.

The All-Share Index closed at 38,648.48 from the 38,697.17 recorded Thursday.

The number of deals executed by investors climbed to 3,760 from Thursday’s 3,568.

The value of share values rose to N3.76 billion from the N2.11 billion recorded the previous day.

Top Gainers

REGALINS: Opened at N0.3 kobo to close at N0.33 kobo, up 10 percent.

FLOURMILL: Opened at N27 to close at N29.7 kobo, up 10 percent.

NEM: Opened at N1.85 kobo to close at N2.03 kobo, up 9.73 percent.

NNFM: Opened at N5.15 kobo to close at N5.65 kobo, up 9.71 percent.

LIVESTOCK: Opened at N1.83 kobo to close at N2, up 9.29 percent.

Top Losers

SFSREIT: Opened at N69.3 kobo to close at N62.4 kobo, down 9.96 percent.

UNITYBNK: Opened at N0.73 kobo to close at N0.66 kobo, down 9.59 percent.

AFRINSURE: Opened at N0.22 kobo to close at N0.2 kobo, down 9.09 percent.

SOVRENINS: Opened at N0.26 kobo to close at N0.24 kobo, down 7.69 percent.

WEMABANK: Opened at N0.65 to close at N0.61 kobo, down 6.15 percent.

Leading the activity chart was TRANSCCORP with 56.92 million shares with a value of N45.94 million traded by investors.

Following was INTBREW with a share volume of 40.87 million with a value of N210.68 million.

GUARANTY follows with 30.96 million shares valued at N953.64 million.

Others are FBNH with shares of 14.87 million worth N105.30 million and UNIVINSURE with shares of 12.83 million worth N2.56 million.