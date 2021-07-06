fbpx
Stock Exchange Closes Positively, With Marginal Increase In ASI

July 6, 2021059
The trading week at the Nigerian stock exchange opened on a bullish note, with the All-Share Index (ASI) rising by 0.02 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N19.92 trillion against the N19.91 trillion recorded on Friday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) dropped to 38,220.01 from 38,212.01.

The volume of shares also climbed to 282.62 million from the 209.19 million recorded on Friday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 4,788 against 3,240.

Share values depreciated to N1.86 billion against N2.014 billion recorded on Friday.

Top Gainers

CUTIX: Closed at N3.30 kobo, up 10 percent.

NCR: Closed at N2.49 kobo, up 9.69 percent.

REGALINS: Closed at N0.46 kobo, up 9.52 percent.

UAC-PROP: Closed at N0.94 kobo, up 9.30 percent.

WAPIC: Closed at N0.59 kobo, up 9.26 percent.

Top Losers

REDSTAREX: Closed at N3.31 kobo, down 9.81 percent

ABCTRANS: Closed at N0.34 kobo, down 8.11 percent.

NPFMCRFBK: Closed at N1.60 kobo, down 6.98 percent.

PRESCO: Closed at N70, down 6.04 percent.

CHAMS: Closed at N0.20 kobo, down 4.76 percent.

Leading the activity chart was FIDELITYBK with 28.09 million shares traded by investors.

Following was WEMABANK with a share volume of 19.63 million.

UNIVINSURE follows with 18.02 million shares.

Others are FCMB with shares of 14.82 million and SOVRENINS with 14.40 million shares.

