Stock Market Climbs Out Of Red Zone, Investors Gain N80bn

The Nigeria stock market saw an uptick in market capitalisation, with investors gaining N80 billion at the end of the trading day, as the All-Share Index (ASI) rose by 0.40 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N19.78 trillion against the N19.70 trillion recorded on Wednesday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) appreciated to 37,954.35 from 37,804.46.

The volume of shares also dropped to 167.40 million from the 208.35 million recorded on Wednesday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 3,256 against 3,365.

Share values saw a marginal rise to N1.8 billion against N1.6 billion recorded on Wednesday.

Top Gainers

PORTPAINT: Closed at N2.64 kobo, up 10 percent.

MBENEFIT: Closed at N0.44 kobo, up 10 percent.

LEARNAFRCA: Closed at N1.05 kobo, up 3.96 percent.

ETERNA: Closed at N7.95 kobo, up 3.92 percent.

OANDO: Closed at N3, up 3.45 percent.

Top Losers

JULI: Closed at N1.23 kobo, down 9.56 percent

AIICO: Closed at N1, down 7.41 percent.

CHAMS: Closed at N0.20 kobo, down 4.76 percent.

CHAMPION: Closed at N2, down 2.44 percent.

HONYFLOUR: Closed at N1.41 kobo, down 2.08 percent.

Leading the activity chart was ZENITHBANK with 13.89 million shares traded by investors.

Following was SOVRENINS with a share volume of 12.74 million.

UBA follows with 11.75 million shares.

Others are MBENEFIT with shares of 10.95 million and FBNH with 8.84 million shares.