Stock Market Caps Week With Another Loss

February 20, 2021 11

The Nigerian stock market has closed the week with another loss, with the equity capitalisation closing at N21.025 trillion.

Equity capitalisation dropped a few notches from Thursday’s N21.036 trillion.

The All-Share Index (ASI) also fell by 0.06 percent after closing the day’s trade at 40,186.70.

Shares traded on the floor of the Nigeria Stock Exchange (NSE) by investors declined to 307,78 million shares below the 426.26 million shares recorded the previous day.

The NSE reported that the value of shares dropped to N2.90 billion from Thursday’s N4.75 billion.

Top Gainers

The following are the top 5 top gainers at the close of trading at the NSE:

Livestock: opened with N2.05 kobo, closed at N2.24 kobo, up 9.27 percent.

Portpaint: opened with N2.99 kobo, closed at N3.25 kobo, up 8.70 percent.

FTN Cocoa: opened with N0.49 kobo, closed at N0.53, up 8.16 percent.

United Capital: opened with N6.57 kobo, closed at N6.35 kobo, up 6.19 percent.

African Prudential: opened with N7 kobo, closed at N7.3 kobo, up 5.80 percent.

Top Losers

Topping the losers’ list is Stanbic, opening the trading day with N43 kobo, to close at N38.7, down 10 percent. Others are:

May & Baker: opened with N4.65 kobo, to close at N4.19 kobo, down 9.89 percent.

Multiverse: opened with N0.24 kobo, to close at N0.22 kobo, down 8.33 percent.

Neimeth: opened with N2.18 kobo, to close at N2.01 kobo, down 7.80 percent.

Royal Exchange: opened with N0.27 kobo, to close at N0.25 kobo, down 7.41 percent.

Stocks that were most traded – by volume – are FBNH with 85.57 million units; UCAP with 53.32 million units; UBA with 23.34 million units; Zenith Bank with 431.95 million units; and GTB with 348.55 million.