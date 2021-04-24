fbpx
Stock Market Caps Week With Another Gain, ASI Grows By 0.43%

Stock Market Caps Week With Another Gain, ASI Grows By 0.43%

April 24, 2021
Stock Market Caps Week With Another Gain, ASI Grows By 0.43%

The stock market ended the week on a high, as trading activities ended on a positive run on Friday, with market capitalisation appreciating, and the ASI climbing by 0.43 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N20.56 trillion, an increase from N20.479 trillion.

The All-Share Index (ASI) rose to 39,301.82 from 39,128.34.

The volume of shares, rose to 287.03 million on Friday, from 228.11 million recorded on Thursday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 3,578 against 3,656 .

Top Gainers

TRIPPLEG: Closed at N0.71 kobo, up 9.23 percent.

SOVRENINS: Closed at N0.25 kobo, up 8.70 percent.

STANBIC: Closed at N50, up 8.70 percent.

ACADEMY: Closed at N0.40 kobo, up 8.11 percent.

REGALINS: Closed at N0.27 kobo, up 8 percent.

Top Losers

UNIONDICON: Closed at N9.90 kobo, down 9.59 percent

LINKASSURE: Closed at N0.80 kobo, down 4.76 percent.

CORNERST: Closed at N0.52 kobo, down 3.70 percent.

FTNCOCOA: Closed at N0.39 kobo, down 2.50 percent.

NNFM: Closed at N5.95 kobo, down 0.83 percent.

Leading the activity chart was ACCESS with 46.78 million shares traded by investors.

Following was GUARANTY with a share volume of 42.66 million.

LINKASSURE follows with 29.28 million shares.

Others are FBNH with shares of 22.83 million and UBA with 21.28 million shares.

Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

