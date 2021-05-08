Stock Market Caps Trading Week In Loss, As Investors Lose N40bn

May 8, 2021 89

Stock market trading on the exchange floor ended on a negative note, as investors lost N40 billion while the All-Share Index rose by 0.21 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N20.43 trillion, a decline from N20.47 trillion recorded on Thursday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) grew to 39,198.75, a decline from 39,114.73.

The volume of shares depreciated to 238.93 million from 403.51 million recorded on Thursday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 3,947 against 4,342.

Share values appreciated to N2.95 billion against N4.80 billion recorded the previous day.

Top Gainers

LINKASSURE: Closed at N0.69 kobo, up 9.52 percent.

JOHNHOLT: Closed at N0.59 kobo, up 9.26 percent.

UBN: Closed at N5.40 kobo, up 9.09 percent.

CHIPLC: Closed at N0.39 kobo, up 8.33 percent.

ROYALEX: Closed at N0.65 kobo, up 8.33 percent.

Top Losers

NEM: Closed at N1.81 kobo, down 9.50 percent

COURTVILLE: Closed at N0.20 kobo, down 9.09 percent.

SUNASSUR: Closed at N0.54 kobo, down 8.47 percent.

INITSPLC: Closed at N0.40 kobo, down 6.98 percent.

ETERNA: Closed at N5.81 kobo, down 6.89 percent.

Leading the activity chart was ACCESS with 40.47 million shares traded by investors.

Following was FBNH with a share volume of 33.65 million.

ZENITHBANK follows with 25.51 million shares.

Others are UBA with shares of 13.62 million, and GUARANTY with 11.89 million shares.