fbpx
Stock Market Caps Trading Week In Loss, As Investors Lose N40bn

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYCapital Market

Stock Market Caps Trading Week In Loss, As Investors Lose N40bn

May 8, 2021089
Stock Market Caps Trading Week In Loss, As Investors Lose N40bn

Stock market trading on the exchange floor ended on a negative note, as investors lost N40 billion while the All-Share Index rose by 0.21 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N20.43 trillion, a decline from N20.47 trillion recorded on Thursday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) grew to 39,198.75, a decline from 39,114.73.

The volume of shares depreciated to 238.93 million from 403.51 million recorded on Thursday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 3,947 against 4,342.

Share values appreciated to N2.95 billion against N4.80 billion recorded the previous day.

Top Gainers

LINKASSURE: Closed at N0.69 kobo, up 9.52 percent.

JOHNHOLT: Closed at N0.59 kobo, up 9.26 percent.

UBN: Closed at N5.40 kobo, up 9.09 percent.

CHIPLC: Closed at N0.39 kobo, up 8.33 percent.

ROYALEX: Closed at N0.65 kobo, up 8.33 percent.

READ ALSO: AfCFTA Can Transform African Economies; But It Will Stall Without The Right Infrastructure

Top Losers

NEM: Closed at N1.81 kobo, down 9.50 percent

COURTVILLE: Closed at N0.20 kobo, down 9.09 percent.

SUNASSUR: Closed at N0.54 kobo, down 8.47 percent.

INITSPLC: Closed at N0.40 kobo, down 6.98 percent.

ETERNA: Closed at N5.81 kobo, down 6.89 percent.

Leading the activity chart was ACCESS with 40.47 million shares traded by investors.

Following was FBNH with a share volume of 33.65 million.

ZENITHBANK follows with 25.51 million shares.

Others are UBA with shares of 13.62 million, and GUARANTY with 11.89 million shares.

About Author

Stock Market Caps Trading Week In Loss, As Investors Lose N40bn
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

June 1, 20161136

NASD Mulls Fresh Capital To Strengthen Over-the-counter Market

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram NASD Plc, the over-the-counter, OTC, market for trading of shares and other securities of unquoted public companies, is considering raising new capital to b
Read More
July 1, 2014075

FG’s N200bn Capital Vote Sparks Mixed Reactions

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram A good number of Nigerians have been reacting to the federal government’s recent release of N200 billion capital votes. Speaking yesterday,they expres
Read More
May 26, 20153120

Tunisian, Nigerian Manufacturers To Meet Over Promotion of Bi-lateral Trade

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram As part of efforts to strengthen trade relationship between the two countries, Tunisian manufacturers under the auspices of the Union of Industry, Commerce
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.