Stock Market Bounces Into Green Zone, Unity Bank Enjoys High Shares Volume

March 19, 2021 145

The stock market reported an equity capitalisation of N20.36 trillion, a notch higher than Wednesday’s N20.25 trillion.

Shares traded on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) for Thursday were 1.46 billion against Wednesday’s 177.39 million shares.

There was an increase in the All-Share Index, moving a few figures higher with 38,914.84 in contrast to Wednesday’s 38,706.13.

On Thursday, 4,040 deals were made, while Wednesday recorded 4,103 deals; with share values rising from N2.67 billion to N5.85 billion.

Top Gainers

ETERNA: Opened at N4.62 kobo to close at N5.08 kobo, up 9.96 percent.

LASACO: Opened at N1.2 kobo to close at N1.3 kobo, up 8.33 percent.

ZENITHBANK: Opened at N20.5 kobo to close at N22, up 7.32 percent.

GUARANTY: Opened at N28 to close at N29.8 kobo, up 6.43 percent.

DANGSUGAR: Opened at N16 to close at N17, up 6.25 percent.

Top Losers

LINKASSURE: Opened at N0.55 kobo to close at N0.5 kobo, down 9.09 percent.

WAPIC: Opened at N0.55 kobo to close at N0.5 kobo, down 9.09 percent.

ABCTRANS: Opened at N0.3 kobo to close at N0.28 kobo, down 6.67 percent.

STERLINBANK: Opened at N1.57 kobo to close at N1.47 kobo, down 6.37 percent.

HONYFLOUR: Opened at N1.25 kobo to close at N1.18 kobo, down 5.60 percent.

UNITYBNK dominated the activity chart with 1 billion shares traded deals with a N700.69 million value.

Following is MULTIVERSE with a trading volume of 200.18 million shares with a value of N40.03 million.

Other top trades include:

GUARANTY: 122.17 million shares traded shares with a value of N3.55 billion.

ZENITHBANK: 32.84 million shares with a value of N711.91 million.

FBNH: 18.97 million shares with a value of N137.82 million.