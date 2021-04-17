fbpx
Stock Market Bounces Into Green Zone, As JAPAULGOLD Leads Losers’ List

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYCapital Market

Stock Market Bounces Into Green Zone, As JAPAULGOLD Leads Losers’ List

April 17, 20210105
Stock Market Bounces Into Green Zone, As JAPAULGOLD Leads Losers' List

Trading activities ended positively on Friday, as the stock market capitalisation declined, with the ASI climbing by 0.61 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N20.32 trillion, a decline from N20.19 trillion.

The All-Share Index (ASI) rose to 38,808.01, rising from 38,571.89.

The volume of shares, however, fell to 262.51 million on Friday, from 319.43 million recorded on Thursday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 3,525 against 4,158.

Share values dropped to N1.77 billion against N2.27 billion.

Top Gainers

CHAMS: Closed at N0.22 kobo, up 10 percent.

UACN: Closed at N0.79 kobo, up 9.72 percent.

GUINNESS: Closed at N31.85 kobo, up 9.26 percent.

NNFM: Closed at N5.35, up 9.18 percent.

PZ: Closed at N4.50 kobo, up 8.43 percent.

READ ALSO: Nigeria Ranks As Africa’s Highest Importer – WTO

Top Losers

JAPAULGOLD: Closed at N0.63 kobo, down 10 percent

STERLINBANK: Closed at N1.48 kobo, down 9.76 percent.

FCMB: Closed at N2.66 kobo, down 8.90 percent.

MBENEFIT: Closed at N0.34 kobo, down 8.11 percent.

ACCESS: Closed at N7.60, down 6.17 percent.

Leading the activity chart was FIDELITYBK with 46.1 million shares traded by investors.

Following was FBNH with a share volume of 33.99 million.

GUARANTY follows with 33.47 million shares.

Others are MBENEFIT with shares of 20.45 million.

About Author

Stock Market Bounces Into Green Zone, As JAPAULGOLD Leads Losers’ List
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

stock BUSINESS & ECONOMYCapital MarketCOVERNEWSLETTER
September 5, 2016079

Banking Stocks Rally Drives Market Value To N13.8billion

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The N13.8 billion leap recorded at the Nigerian Stock Market last week, was buoyed by equities investors rally on banking stocks. Specifically, a turnover o
Read More
April 30, 2013058

Accounts and Admin Executive at Smart Partners

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Job Title: Accounts and Admin Executive Location: Lagos Job Description: Key Responsibilities Generate prompt financial reports Manage company’s inventory P
Read More
November 3, 20160111

AfDB Signs $600m Loan To Support Nigeria

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The African Development Bank (AfDB) has approved 600 million dollars loan as the first tranche of a one-billion-dollar budget support to help finance Nigeri
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.