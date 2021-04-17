Stock Market Bounces Into Green Zone, As JAPAULGOLD Leads Losers’ List

April 17, 2021 105

Trading activities ended positively on Friday, as the stock market capitalisation declined, with the ASI climbing by 0.61 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N20.32 trillion, a decline from N20.19 trillion.

The All-Share Index (ASI) rose to 38,808.01, rising from 38,571.89.

The volume of shares, however, fell to 262.51 million on Friday, from 319.43 million recorded on Thursday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 3,525 against 4,158.

Share values dropped to N1.77 billion against N2.27 billion.

Top Gainers

CHAMS: Closed at N0.22 kobo, up 10 percent.

UACN: Closed at N0.79 kobo, up 9.72 percent.

GUINNESS: Closed at N31.85 kobo, up 9.26 percent.

NNFM: Closed at N5.35, up 9.18 percent.

PZ: Closed at N4.50 kobo, up 8.43 percent.

Top Losers

JAPAULGOLD: Closed at N0.63 kobo, down 10 percent

STERLINBANK: Closed at N1.48 kobo, down 9.76 percent.

FCMB: Closed at N2.66 kobo, down 8.90 percent.

MBENEFIT: Closed at N0.34 kobo, down 8.11 percent.

ACCESS: Closed at N7.60, down 6.17 percent.

Leading the activity chart was FIDELITYBK with 46.1 million shares traded by investors.

Following was FBNH with a share volume of 33.99 million.

GUARANTY follows with 33.47 million shares.

Others are MBENEFIT with shares of 20.45 million.