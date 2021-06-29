fbpx
Stock Market Begins Week In Bearish Mood, As Investors Lose N40bn

June 29, 2021
The Nigeria stock market opens the trading week in a loss, as investors lose N40 billion, and the All-Share Index (ASI) falling by 0.02 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N19.59 trillion against the N19.62 trillion recorded on Friday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) depreciated to 37,585.25 from 37,658.26.

The volume of shares also dipped to 163.50 million from the 202.71 million recorded on Friday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 3,562 against 3,630.

Share values appreciated to N3.4 billion against N2.4 billion recorded on Friday.

Top Gainers

IKEJAHOTEL: Closed at N1.10 kobo, up 10 percent.

FIDSON: Closed at N6, up 7.91 percent.

LINKASSURE: Closed at N0.70 kobo, up 7.69 percent.

CHAMS: Closed at N0.21 kobo, up 5 percent.

FCMB: Closed at N3.10 kobo, up 3.33 percent.

Top Losers

BOCGAS: Closed at N9.50 kobo, down 9.95 percent

ROYALEX: Closed at N0.58 kobo, down 7.94 percent.

UNITYBNK: Closed at N0.55 kobo, down 5.17 percent.

MBENEFIT: Closed at N0.40 kobo, down 4.76 percent.

HONYFLOUR: Closed at N1.48 kobo, down 4.52 percent.

Leading the activity chart was FBNH with 18.14 million shares traded by investors.

Following was UBA with a share volume of 13 million.

GTCO follows with 11.84 million shares.

Others are MTNN with shares of 9.20 million and ZENITHBANK with 8.81 million shares.

