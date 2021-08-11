Stock Market: Airtel Dominates Gains’ Chart, As ASI Grows By 1.58%

August 11, 2021 137

The stock exchange makes a turnaround profit of N320 billion, as the All-Share Index (ASI) grew by 1.58 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N20.41 trillion, against the N20.09 trillion recorded on Monday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) rose to 39,176.62 from 38,567.26.

The volume of shares closed at 474.52 million from the 194.94 million recorded on Monday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 4,161 against 3,830.

Share values grew to N3.98 billion against N1.01 billion recorded on Monday.

Top Gainers

AIRTELAFRI: Closed at N715, up 10 percent.

UNITYBNK: Closed at N0.60 kobo, up 7.14 percent.

VERITASKAP: Closed at N0.24 kobo, up 4.35 percent.

COURTVILLE: Closed at N0.25 kobo, up 4.17 percent.

CAVERTON: Closed at N1.87 kobo, up 3.89 percent.

READ ALSO: Osinbajo Explores Bilateral Relations With Vietnam in Agric, Tech

Top Losers

JULI: Closed at N1.01 kobo, down 9.01 percent

CHIPLC: Closed at N0.54 kobo, down 6.90 percent.

JAIZBANK: Closed at N0.59 kobo, down 4.84 percent.

SUNUASSUR: Closed at N0.45 kobo, down 4.26 percent.

LIVESTOCK: Closed at N1.90 kobo, down 3.06 percent.

Leading the activity chart was BOCGAS with 24.97 million shares traded by investors.

Following was GTCO with a share volume of 37.28 million.

ETI follows with 24.12 million shares.

Others are JAIZBANK with shares of 18.64 million and FBNH with 10.30 million shares.