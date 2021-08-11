fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYCapital MarketNEWSLETTER

Stock Market: Airtel Dominates Gains’ Chart, As ASI Grows By 1.58%

August 11, 20210137
Stock Market: Airtel Dominates Gains' Chart, As ASI Grows By 1.58%

The stock exchange makes a turnaround profit of N320 billion, as the All-Share Index (ASI) grew by 1.58 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N20.41 trillion, against the N20.09 trillion recorded on Monday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) rose to 39,176.62 from 38,567.26.

The volume of shares closed at 474.52 million from the 194.94 million recorded on Monday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 4,161 against 3,830.

Share values grew to N3.98 billion against N1.01 billion recorded on Monday.

Top Gainers

AIRTELAFRI: Closed at N715, up 10 percent.

UNITYBNK: Closed at N0.60 kobo, up 7.14 percent.

VERITASKAP: Closed at N0.24 kobo, up 4.35 percent.

COURTVILLE: Closed at N0.25 kobo, up 4.17 percent.

CAVERTON: Closed at N1.87 kobo, up 3.89 percent.

READ ALSO: Osinbajo Explores Bilateral Relations With Vietnam in Agric, Tech

Top Losers

JULI: Closed at N1.01 kobo, down 9.01 percent

CHIPLC: Closed at N0.54 kobo, down 6.90 percent.

JAIZBANK: Closed at N0.59 kobo, down 4.84 percent.

SUNUASSUR: Closed at N0.45 kobo, down 4.26 percent.

LIVESTOCK: Closed at N1.90 kobo, down 3.06 percent.

Leading the activity chart was BOCGAS with 24.97 million shares traded by investors.

Following was GTCO with a share volume of 37.28 million.

ETI follows with 24.12 million shares.

Others are JAIZBANK with shares of 18.64 million and FBNH with 10.30 million shares.

About Author

Stock Market: Airtel Dominates Gains’ Chart, As ASI Grows By 1.58%
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

Cleanliness Biz OpportunityNEWSLETTER
May 28, 20190248

Private Security Services: A Money Spinning Venture in Nigeria

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The saying, ‘every problem is an opportunity in disguise,’ was made popular by Adam Smith, the Scottish economist and philosopher, and it is very true with
Read More
[ MAIN ]BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVER
May 23, 20130138

Leasing Industry: Transactions Hit N671 Billion

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Equipment Leasing Association of Nigeria (ELAN) has revealed an outstanding lease volume of N671 billion for 2012, representing a growth rate of 7.8 per cen
Read More
May 14, 20130126

UAC Partners With Imperial Logistics, Signs N4.21Billion Deal

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram UAC Nigeria Plc has entered an agreement with with Imperial Logistics, a leading international logistics and supply chain arm of the South Africa-based Impe
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.