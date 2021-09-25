fbpx

Stock Exchange: Week Climaxes With N45bn Gain

September 25, 2021
The stock exchange ended the trading week with a N45 billion gain, closing the week in a bullish run, with the All-Share Index (ASI) also rising by 0.23 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N20.299 trillion, against the N20.253 trillion recorded on Thursday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) appreciated to 38,962.28 from 38,874.13.

The volume of shares closed at 633.52 million from the 125.79 million recorded on Thursday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 3,228 against 2,990.

Share values shot up to N6.4 billion against the N1.26 billion recorded on Thursday.

Top Gainers

PHARMDEKO: Closed at N2.14 kobo, up 9.74 percent.

SOVRENINS: Closed at N0.25 kobo, up 8.70 percent.

OKOMUOIL: Closed at N110, up 5.77 percent.

ETERNA: Closed at N7, up 4.95 percent.

CHAMPION: Closed at N2, up 4.71 percent.

READ ALSO: Global Gas Crisis Will Affect Oil Price, Supply – Kyari

Top Losers

SCOA: Closed at N0.87 kobo, down 9.38 percent

PRESCO: Closed at N73, down 8.18 percent.

REGALINS: Closed at N0.44 kobo, down 6.38 percent.

TOTAL: Closed at N192, down 3.61 percent.

STERLINBANK: Closed at N1.47 kobo, down 1.34 percent.

Leading the activity chart was FBNH with 48.15 million shares traded by investors.

Following was ETI with a share volume of 16.59 million.

ZENITHBANK follows with 12.02 million shares.

Others are ACCESS with shares of 11.55 million and TRANSCORP with 9.34 million shares.

