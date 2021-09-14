Stock Exchange Sustains Bearish Season, As ASI Drops By 0.02%

September 14, 2021 124

The Nigerian Stock Exchange starts the trading week in another bearish mood, while the All-Share Index (ASI) fell to 0.02 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N20.27 trillion, against the N20.275 trillion recorded last Friday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) dropped to 38,915.62 from 38,921.78.

The volume of shares closed at 201.10 million from the 154.55 million recorded last Friday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 3,340 against 3,467.

Share values rose to N2.52 billion against N2.26 billion recorded last Friday.

Top Gainers

MORISON: Closed at N2.10 kobo, up 9.38 percent.

SOVRENINS: Closed at N0.27 kobo, up 8 percent.

LINKASSURE: Closed at N0.60 kobo, up 5.26 percent.

FIDELITYBK: Closed at N2.40 kobo, up 4.35 percent.

INTBREW: Closed at N5, up 4.17 percent.

Top Losers

SCOA: Closed at N1.17 kobo, down 10 percent

ACADEMY: Closed at N0.36 kobo, down 7.69 percent.

UPDC: Closed at N1.51 kobo, down 6.21 percent.

ABCTRANS: Closed at N0.33 kobo, down 5.71 percent.

OANDO: Closed at N4.45 kobo, down 4.09 percent.

Leading the activity chart was UNIVINSURE with 19.44 million shares traded by investors.

Following was FIDELITYBK with a share volume of 19.28 million.

FBNH follows with 16.68 million shares.

Others are COURTVILLE with shares of 13.75 million and ACCESS with 13.49 million shares.