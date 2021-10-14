fbpx

Stock Exchange Retains Positive Sentiments, As ASI Grows By 0.38%

October 14, 20210104
The stock exchange recorded another positive run at the end of the trading day, as the All-Share Index (ASI) grew by 0.38 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N21.39 trillion, against the N21.31 trillion recorded on Tuesday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) rose to 41,051.19 from 40,896.96.

The volume of shares closed at 446.17 million from the 563.88 million recorded on Tuesday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 4,704 against 4,253.

Share values dropped to N4.46 billion against the N5.09 billion recorded on Tuesday.

Top Gainers

TRANSCOHOT: Closed at N5.97 kobo, up 9.94 percent.

CHAMPION: Closed at N2.78 kobo, up 9.88 percent.

CHIPLC: Closed at N0.60 kobo, up 9.09 percent.

OKOMUOIL: Closed at N125, up 8.23 percent.

UPL: Closed at N1.60 kobo, up 6.67 percent.

Top Losers

FTNCOCOA: Closed at N0.46 kobo, down 8 percent

ABCTRANS: Closed at N0.32 kobo, down 5.88 percent.

REGALINS: Closed at N0.38 kobo, down 5 percent.

IKEJAHOTEL: Closed at N1.05 kobo, down 4.55 percent.

UNIVINSURE: Closed at N0.21 kobo, down 4.55 percent.

Leading the activity chart was FBNH with 148.35 million shares traded by investors.

Following was UNIVINSURE with a share volume of 46.17 million.

ETI follows with 42.55 million shares.

Others are GTCO with shares of 32.60 million and FIDELITYBK with 19.73 million shares.

About Author

Stock Exchange Retains Positive Sentiments, As ASI Grows By 0.38%
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

