Stock Exchange Resumes Week With Bullish Sentiments, As Investors Gain N20bn

October 26, 2021

The stock exchange continued its bullish trading, with investors gaining N20 billion, with the All-Share Index (ASI) growing by 0.14 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N21.81 trillion, against the N21.79 trillion recorded last Friday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) grew to 41,814.74 from 41,763.26.

The volume of shares closed at 674.49 million from the 510.18 million recorded last Friday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 5,432 against 5,485.

Share values tumbled to N7.59 billion against the N5.86 billion recorded last Friday.

Top Gainers

PZ: Closed at N6.45 kobo, up 9.32 percent.

MBENEFIT: Closed at N0.30 kobo, up 7.14 percent.

UNILEVER: Closed at N15.50 kobo, up 6.90 percent.

MANSARD: Closed at N6.40 kobo, up 6.49 percent.

CUTIX: Closed at N6.40 kobo, up 5.79 percent.

Top Losers

ABBEYBDS: Closed at N0.86 kobo, down 9.47 percent

PRESTIGE: Closed at N0.43 kobo, down 8.51 percent.

REGALINS: Closed at N0.38 kobo, down 7.32 percent.

CILEASING: Closed at N4.40 kobo, down 6.38 percent.

NGXGROUP: Closed at N20.06 kobo, down 6.36 percent.

Leading the activity chart was FBNH with 350.54 million shares traded by investors.

Following was ETI with a share volume of 45.64 million.

UNIVINSURE follows with 33.91 million shares.

Others are TRANSCORP with shares of 32.57 million and GTCO with 21.47 million shares.