Stock Exchange Resumes Trading With Loss, Sheds N20bn

September 21, 20210142
The stock exchange opened the week with a N20 billion, while the All-Share Index (ASI) also dropped by 0.10 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N20.270 trillion, against the N20.290 trillion recorded last Friday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) fell to 38,906.42 from 38,943.87.

The volume of shares closed at 190.95 million from the 155.09 million recorded last Friday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 3,462 against 2,906.

Share values appreciated to N2.35 billion against N1.94 billion recorded last Friday.

Top Gainers

CHIPLC: Closed at N0.57 kobo, up 9.62 percent.

CHAMS: Closed at N0.23 kobo, up 9.52 percent.

COURTVILLE: Closed at N0.31 kobo, up 6.90 percent.

WEMABANK: Closed at N0.79 kobo, up 3.95 percent.

NAHCO: Closed at N3.15 kobo, up 3.62 percent.

Top Losers

SCOA: Closed at N0.96 kobo, down 9.43 percent

VERITASKAP: Closed at N0.21 kobo, down 8.70 percent.

LINKASSURE: Closed at N0.57 kobo, down 6.56 percent.

PZ: Closed at N5.50 kobo, down 5.98 percent.

CORNERST: Closed at N0.49 kobo, down 5.77 percent.

Leading the activity chart was EKOCORP with 40 million shares traded by investors.

Following was UBA with a share volume of 10.80 million.

TRANSCORP follows with 9.75 million shares.

Others are SOVRENINS with shares of 9.64 million and FIDELITYBK with 9.24 million shares.

