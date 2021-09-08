Stock Exchange Remains In Red Zone, As ASI Falls Flat To -0.00%

September 8, 2021 132

The Nigerian Stock Exchange remains in the red zone, as investors continue on a losing streak, while the All-Share Index (ASI) fell flat to -0.00 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N20.450 trillion, against the N20.451 trillion recorded on Monday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) dropped to 39,251.29 from 39,252.89.

The volume of shares closed at 355,935 million from the 210.95 million recorded on Monday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 4,241 against 3,989.

Share values tumbled to N2.8 billion against N1.38 billion recorded on Monday.

Top Gainers

UCAP: Closed at N8.10 kobo, up 8 percent.

INTBREW: Closed at N5 kobo, up 7.53 percent.

HONYFLOUR: Closed at N4 kobo, up 6.67 percent.

OANDO: Closed at N4.40 kobo, up 6.02 percent.

AFRIPRUD: Closed at N6.40, up 5.79 percent.

Top Losers

CORNERST: Closed at N0.52 kobo, down 8.77 percent

UNIVINSURE: Closed at N0.20 kobo, down 4.76 percent.

ETI: Closed at N5.25 kobo, down 4.55 percent.

NEM: Closed at N1.91 kobo, down 4.50 percent.

UACN: Closed at N10.55 kobo, down 4.09 percent.

Leading the activity chart was FBNH with 92.28 million shares traded by investors.

Following was ACCESS with a share volume of 75.68 million.

UNIVINSURE follows with 25.23 million shares.

Others are UBA with shares of 18.38 million and ZENITHBANK with 14.30 million shares.