fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYCapital MarketNEWSLETTER

Stock Exchange Records Trade Loss Of Over N24bn

July 28, 2021097
Stock Exchange Records Trade Loss Of Over N24bn

The stock exchange entered the bear zone with a N24.5 billion loss, with the All-Share Index (ASI) falling by 0.12 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N20.21 trillion against the N20.24 trillion recorded on Monday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) dropped to 38,802.15 from 38,849.08.

The volume of shares closed at 243.08 million from the 246.55 million recorded on Monday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 4,326 against 4,676.

Share values fell to N1.89 billion against N2.24 billion recorded on Monday.

Top Gainers

OANDO: Closed at N4.79 kobo, up 9.86 percent.

CHAMPION: Closed at N2.30 kobo, up 9 percent.

FTNCOCOA: Closed at N0.49 kobo, up 8.89 percent.

FIDSON: Closed at N6.50 kobo, up 6.73 percent.

LIVESTOCK: Closed at N2.29 kobo, up 6.02 percent.

READ ALSO: CBN Stops Forex Sales To Bureau De Change, Retains MPR

Top Losers

UPDCREIT: Closed at N5.60 kobo, down 6.67 percent

UNITYBNK: Closed at N0.58 kobo, down 6.45 percent.

NPFMCRFBK: Closed at N1.61 kobo, down 5.29 percent.

UPDC: Closed at N1.28 kobo, down 5.19 percent.

CHAMS: Closed at N0.20 kobo, down 4.76 percent.

Leading the activity chart was ACCESS with 21.76 million shares traded by investors.

Following was WEMABANK with a share volume of 21.29 million.

UPDC follows with 14.55 million shares.

Others are UACN with shares of 14.42 million and UBA with 12.60 million shares.

About Author

Stock Exchange Records Trade Loss Of Over N24bn
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

56 million Nigerians Have Been Registered With NIN - NIMC IT/TELECOMNEWSNEWSLETTER
June 1, 20210541

56 million Nigerians Have Been Registered With NIN – NIMC

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Director-General of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) Aziz Aliyu, has disclosed that the agency has completed the registration of 56 mi
Read More
Naira unaffected by Trump’s victory BUSINESS & ECONOMYCOVERNEWSLETTER
October 4, 20170132

Naira Leaps to N364/$ At Parallel Market

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigerian Naira on Tuesday, October 3, recorded growth against the United States of American Dollar at the parallel segment of the foreign exchange marke
Read More
June 6, 2015598

Here are 6 Ways You Can Make the Most of Your Next Business Trip

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram by Folake Olagunju You know that great feeling, the tingling excitement of a proposed business trip. You may daydream about how productive you’ll be during
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.