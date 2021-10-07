fbpx

Stock Exchange Records Three-Day Positive Run, As Investors Gain N26bn

October 7, 2021047
Stock Exchange Records Three-Day Positive Run, As Investors Gain N26bn

The stock exchange remained coated in green at the end of the trading day, as investors gained N26 billion, while the All-Share Index (ASI) grew by 0.12 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N21.242 trillion, against the N21.216 trillion recorded on Tuesday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) rose to 40,765.20 from 40,716.66.

The volume of shares closed at 400.65 million from the 432.99 million recorded on Tuesday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 5,145 against 4,377.

Share values grew to N3.47 billion against the N3.12 billion recorded on Tuesday.

Top Gainers

FBNH: Closed at N9.70 kobo, up 7.78 percent.

UPL: Closed at N1.31 kobo, up 7.38 percent.

NNFM: Closed at N8.20 kobo, up 6.49 percent.

LIVESTOCK: Closed at N2.35 kobo, up 5.38 percent.

UNIVINSURE: Closed at N0.21 kobo, up 5 percent.

Top Losers

PHARMDEKO: Closed at N2.66 kobo, down 6.01 percent

ABCTRANS: Closed at N0.33 kobo, down 5.71 percent.

REGALINS: Closed at N0.39 kobo, down 4.88 percent.

CHAMS: Closed at N0.21 kobo, down 4.55 percent.

SOVRENINS: Closed at N0.523 kobo, down 4.17 percent.

Leading the activity chart was FBNH with 108.74 million shares traded by investors.

Following was TRANSCORP with a share volume of 39.67 million.

ETI follows with 32.78 million shares.

Others are UBA with shares of 25.26 million and FIDELITYBK with 19.89 million shares.

Stock Exchange Records Three-Day Positive Run, As Investors Gain N26bn
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

