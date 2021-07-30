Stock Exchange Records Steep N159bn Loss

July 30, 2021 91

The stock exchange recorded a N159 loss at the end of the trading day, with the All-Share Index (ASI) dropping by 0.03 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N20.05 trillion against the N20.210 trillion recorded on Wednesday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) fell to 38,484.82 from 38,791.03.

The volume of shares closed at 259.96 million from the 237.51 million recorded on Wednesday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 4,975 against 4,305.

Share values rose to N1.98 billion against N1.88 billion recorded on Wednesday.

Top Gainers

TRIPPLEG: Closed at N0.99 kobo, up 10 percent.

REGALINS: Closed at N0.45 kobo, up 9.76 percent.

CHIPLC: Closed at N0.59 kobo, up 9.26 percent.

PRESTIGE: Closed at N0.49 kobo, up 8.89 percent.

ACADEMY: Closed at N0.38 kobo, up 8.57 percent.

Top Losers

OANDO: Closed at N4.75 kobo, down 9.70 percent

UACN: Closed at N10.20 kobo, down 8.93 percent.

LINKASSURE: Closed at N0.60 kobo, down 7.69 percent.

FTNCOCOA: Closed at N0.49 kobo, down 7.55 percent.

UPDC: Closed at N1.19 kobo, down 5.56 percent.

Leading the activity chart was OANDO with 56.25 million shares traded by investors.

Following was GTCO with a share volume of 15.28 million.

JAIZBANK follows with 14.89 million shares.

Others are FIDELITY with shares of 14.39 million and WEMABANK with 12.21 million shares.