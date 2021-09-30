fbpx

Stock Exchange Records Slight Growth By 1.89%

September 30, 2021087
The stock exchange changed course of trading today, as investors gained almost N400 billion at the end of trading, while the All-Share Index (ASI) grew by 1.89 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N20.627 trillion, against the N20.245 trillion recorded on Tuesday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) rose to 39,592.29 from 38,858.99.

The volume of shares closed at 474.37 million from the 526.30 million recorded on Tuesday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 3,547 against 3,535.

Share values grew to N4 billion against the N3.04 billion recorded on Tuesday.

Top Gainers

NNFM: Closed at N8.55 kobo, up 6.88 percent.

FBNH: Closed at N8.05 kobo, up 6.62 percent.

DANGCEM: Closed at N261, up 6.53 percent.

NESTLE: Closed at N1,489, up 6.36 percent.

COURTVILLE: Closed at N0.30 kobo, up 6.06 percent.

READ ALSO: Oil, Gas Companies Owe Nigeria Govt. N2.6trn – NEITI

Top Losers

MANSARD: Closed at N2.43 kobo, down 10 percent

JBERGER: Closed at N24.30 kobo, down 10 percent.

VANLEER: Closed at N5.45 kobo, down 9.92 percent.

SOVRENINS: Closed at N0.22 kobo, down 8.33 percent.

CHIPLC: Closed at N0.53 kobo, down 7.02 percent.

Leading the activity chart was FBNH with 26.46 million shares traded by investors.

Following was UNIVINSURE with a share volume of 76.66 million.

MANSARD follows with 13.07 million shares.

Others are ZENITHBANK with shares of 12.11 million and FIDELITYBK with 11.22 million shares.

About Author

Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

