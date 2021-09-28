fbpx

Stock Exchange Records N51bn Loss, As ASI Drops By 0.25%

September 28, 20210134
The stock exchange kicked off the trading week with a N51 billion loss, with the All-Share Index (ASI) dropping by 0.25 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N20.248 trillion, against the N20.299 trillion recorded last Friday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) depreciated to 38,864.33 from 38,962.28.

The volume of shares closed at 139.45 million from the 633.52 million recorded last Friday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 3,539 against 3,228.

Share values sunk to N1.71 billion against the N6.4 billion recorded last Friday.

Top Gainers

UPL: Closed at N1.12 kobo, up 9.80 percent.

TRANSCOHOT: Closed at N5.43 kobo, up 9.70 percent.

COURTVILLE: Closed at N0.35 kobo, up 9.38 percent.

OANDO: Closed at N5.24 kobo, up 6.07 percent.

CUTIX: Closed at N4.90 kobo, up 5.38 percent.

Top Losers

MANSARD: Closed at N2.99 kobo, down 9.94 percent

CHAMS: Closed at N0.22 kobo, down 4.35 percent.

SOVRENINS: Closed at N0.24 kobo, down 4 percent.

MBENEFIT: Closed at N0.29 kobo, down 3.33 percent.

BUACEMENT: Closed at N66, down 2.94 percent.

Leading the activity chart was SOVRENINS with 19.07 million shares traded by investors.

Following was FIDELITY with a share volume of 11.85 million.

GTCO follows with 11.14 million shares.

Others are TRANSCORP with shares of 10.05 million and COURTVILLE with 7.95 million shares.

