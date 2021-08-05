fbpx

Stock Exchange Records N5.12bn Gain, Maintains Bullish Stride

August 5, 20210122
The bulls continue to dominate the Nigerian stock exchange, as the equity capitalisation gained N5.12 billion, while the All-Share Index (ASI) grew by 0.81 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N20.28 trillion, against the N20.27 trillion recorded on Tuesday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) grew to 38,927.83 from 38,917.99.

The volume of shares closed at 206.29 million from the 231.45 million recorded on Tuesday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 3,435 against 4,651.

Share values dereciated to N1.06 billion against N2.13 billion recorded on Tuesday.

Top Gainers

CUTIX: Closed at N5.50 kobo, up 10 percent.

VERITASKAP: Closed at N0.25 kobo, up 8.70 percent.

TRIPPLEG: Closed at N0.97 kobo, up 7.78 percent.

PRESCO: Closed at N72.60 kobo, up 3.71 percent.

NAHCO: Closed at N2.52 kobo, up 2.44 percent.

Top Losers

SOVRENINS: Closed at N0.26 kobo, down 7.14 percent

REGALINS: Closed at N0.42 kobo, down 6.67 percent.

UNITYBNK: Closed at N0.57 kobo, down 5 percent.

JAIZBANK: Closed at N0.59 kobo, down 4.84 percent.

CAVERTON: Closed at N1.80 kobo, down 4.26 percent.

Leading the activity chart was STERLINBANK with 51.82 million shares traded by investors.

Following was TRANSCORP with a share volume of 19.24 million.

UBA follows with 17.24 million shares.

Others are WEMABANK with shares of 11.23 million and AIICO with 9.47 million shares.

