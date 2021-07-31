fbpx

Stock Exchange Records Bullish Trading, As Market Turnover Improves By 93%

July 31, 20210101
The stock exchange market turnover improved by 93 percent, making a bullish return, with the All-Share Index (ASI) rising by 0.16 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N20.08 trillion against the N20.05 trillion recorded on Thursday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) grew to 38,547.08 from 38,484.82.

The volume of shares closed at 387.13 million from the 259.96 million recorded on Thursday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 4,700 against 4,975.

Share values rose to N3.8 billion against N1.88 billion recorded on Thursday.

Top Gainers

TRANSCORP: Closed at N1.02 kobo, up 9.68 percent.

IKEJAHOTEL: Closed at N1.30 kobo, up 9.24 percent.

NAHCO: Closed at N2.44 kobo, up 6.09 percent.

HONYFLOUR: Closed at N1.68 kobo, up 5 percent.

OANDO: Closed at N4.89 kobo, up 2.95 percent.

Top Losers

LEARNAFRICA: Closed at N1.35 kobo, down 10 percent

ARDOVA: Closed at N16.30 kobo, down 9.44 percent.

MANSARD: Closed at N0.89 kobo, down 8.25 percent.

SUNUASSUR: Closed at N0.45 kobo, down 8.16 percent.

LIVESTOCK: Closed at N2.15 kobo, down 6.93 percent.

Leading the activity chart was TRANSCORP with 15.96 million shares traded by investors.

Following was ELLAHLAKES with a share volume of 26.62 million.

OANDO follows with 21.60 million shares.

Others are GTCO with shares of 17.84 million and COURTVILLE with 14.54 million shares.

About Author

Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

