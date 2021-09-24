fbpx

Stock Exchange Record Bullish Run, With N11bn Gain

The stock exchange reversed the previous day’s N11 billion loss to gain at the end of the trading day, while the All-Share Index (ASI) also rose by 0.06 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N20.253 trillion, against the N20.242 trillion recorded on Wednesday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) appreciated to 38,874.13 from 38,852.69.

The volume of shares closed at 125.79 million from the 155.77 million recorded on Wednesday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 2,990 against 3,256.

Share values depreciated to N1.26 billion against N1.51 billion recorded on Wednesday.

Top Gainers

NAHCO: Closed at N3.52 kobo, up 10 percent.

PHARMDEKO: Closed at N1.95 kobo, up 9.55 percent.

VERITASKAP: Closed at N0.23 kobo, up 9.52 percent.

CORNERST: Closed at N0.58 kobo, up 9.43 percent.

CHAMS: Closed at N0.22 kobo, up 4.76 percent.

Top Losers

SOVRENINS: Closed at N0.23 kobo, down 4.17 percent

UPDC: Closed at N1.83 kobo, down 3.68 percent.

ETI: Closed at N5.15 kobo, down 2.83 percent.

TRANSCORP: Closed at N0.90 kobo, down 2.17 percent.

PRESTIGE: Closed at N0.47 kobo, down 2.08 percent.

Leading the activity chart was MBENEFIT with 13.71 million shares traded by investors.

Following was UCAP with a share volume of 11.46 million.

GTCO follows with 9.94 million shares.

Others are ZENITHBANK with shares of 9.20 million and TRANSCORP with 7.57 million shares.

