Stock Exchange Pedals Into Green Zone, As Investors Gain N320bn

October 1, 2021

The stock exchange made another bullish run at the end of the trading day, as investors gained N320 billion, while the All-Share Index (ASI) grew by 1.59 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N20.955 trillion, against the N20.627 trillion recorded on Wednesday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) rose to 40,221.17 from 39,592.29.

The volume of shares closed at 1.04 million from the 474.37 million recorded on Wednesday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 3,752 against 3,547.

Share values grew to N7.42 billion against the N4 billion recorded on Wednesday.

Top Gainers

UPL: Closed at N1.23 kobo, up 9.82 percent.

PHARMDEKO: Closed at N2.35 kobo, up 9.81 percent.

MAYBAKER: Closed at 4.88 kobo, up 9.17 percent.

SOVRENINS: Closed at N0.24 kobo, up 9.09 percent.

CHIPLC: Closed at N0.57 kobo, up 7.55 percent.

Top Losers

CHAMS: Closed at N0.21 kobo, down 8.70 percent

MANSARD: Closed at N2.33 kobo, down 4.12 percent.

JAIZBANK: Closed at N0.60 kobo, down 3.23 percent.

LIVESTOCK: Closed at N2.17 kobo, down 2.69 percent.

UNILEVER: Closed at N13.20 kobo, down 7.02 percent.

Leading the activity chart was TRANSCOHOT with 76.38 million shares traded by investors.

Following was FBNH with a share volume of 53.76 million.

TRANSCORP follows with 23.31 million shares.

Others are GTCO with shares of 19.41 million and WAPIC with 18.27 million shares.