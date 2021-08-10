Stock Exchange Opens Week With N130bn Loss

August 10, 2021 198

The stock exchange started the trading week with a N130 billion loss, as the capital market fell by 0.64 percent, while the All-Share Index (ASI) grew by 0.02 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N20.09 trillion, against the N20.22 trillion recorded on Friday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) dropped to 38,567.26 from 38,810.75.

The volume of shares closed at 194.94 million from the 167.77 million recorded on Friday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 3,830 against 3,267.

Share values dropped to N1.01 billion against N1.66 billion recorded on Friday.

Top Gainers

CONOIL: Closed at N22.35 kobo, up 9.83 percent.

NNFM: Closed at N6.75 kobo, up 9.76 percent.

SKYAVN: Closed at N3.45 kobo, up 9.18 percent.

ACADEMY: Closed at N0.41 kobo, up 7.89 percent.

SUNUASSUR: Closed at N0.47 kobo, up 4.44 percent.

Top Losers

UPL: Closed at N1.29 kobo, down 9.79 percent

LINKASSURE: Closed at N0.59 kobo, down 7.81 percent.

NPFMCRFBK: Closed at N1.80 kobo, down 4.26 percent.

VERITASKAP: Closed at N0.23 kobo, down 4.17 percent.

COURTVILLE: Closed at N0.24 kobo, down 4 percent.

Leading the activity chart was WEMABANK with 25.76 million shares traded by investors.

Following was ELLAHLAKES with a share volume of 25.02 million.

FIDELITYBK follows with 16.13 million shares.

Others are CHIPLC with shares of 12.46 million and FCMB with 9.46 million shares.