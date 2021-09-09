Stock Exchange: More Losses For Investors, As ASI Falls By 0.12%

September 9, 2021 132

The bears continue to gag the Nigerian Stock Exchange, as investors maintain the losing streak, while the All-Share Index (ASI) fell to 0.12 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N20.42 trillion, against the N20.45 trillion recorded on Tuesday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) dropped to 39,204.52 from 39,251.29.

The volume of shares closed at 354.06 million from the 355.93 million recorded on Tuesday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 4,095 against 4,241.

Share values rose to N3.20 billion against N2.8 billion recorded on Tuesday.

Top Gainers

REGALINS: Closed at N0.51 kobo, up 8.51 percent.

UNIVINSURE: Closed at N0.21 kobo, up 5 percent.

SOVRENINS: Closed at N0.25 kobo, up 4.17 percent.

FCMB: Closed at N3, up 3.45 percent.

OANDO: Closed at N4.54, up 3.18 percent.

Top Losers

SCOA: Closed at N1.30 kobo, down 9.72 percent

VERITASKAP: Closed at N0.21 kobo, down 8.70 percent.

MANSARD: Closed at N0.83 kobo, down 5.68 percent.

CHAMS: Closed at N0.21 kobo, down 4.55 percent.

INTBREW: Closed at N4.80 kobo, down 4 percent.

Leading the activity chart was FBNH with 86 million shares traded by investors.

Following was ACCESS with a share volume of 71.06 million.

UNIVINSURE follows with 22.31 million shares.

Others are GTCO with shares of 19.44 million and TRANSCORP with 16.10 million shares.