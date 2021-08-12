fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYCapital MarketNEWSLETTER

Stock Exchange: Market Gains Over N142bn, As ASI Grows By 0.69%

August 12, 2021069
Stock Exchange: Market Gains Over N142bn, As ASI Grows By 0.69%

The stock exchange remains in the bullish mood, as the market gained over N142 billion, while the All-Share Index (ASI) grew by 0.69 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N20.55 trillion, against the N20.41 trillion recorded on Tuesday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) rose to 39,448.46 from 39,176.62.

The volume of shares closed at 181.41 million from the 474.52 million recorded on Tuesday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 3,599 against 4,161.

Share values fell to N2.08 billion against N3.98 billion recorded on Tuesday.

Top Gainers

PHARMDEKO: Closed at N1.19 kobo, up 9.17 percent.

NEIMETH: Closed at N1.64 kobo, up 8.61 percent.

IKEJAHOTEL: Closed at N1.40 kobo, up 7.69 percent.

LIVESTOCK: Closed at N2.03 kobo, up 6.84 percent.

LINKASSURE: Closed at N0.63 kobo, up 6.78 percent.

READ ALSO: NCC, NESG Partner To Boost Telecoms’ Contribution To Economy

Top Losers

FTNCOCOA: Closed at N0.41 kobo, down 8.89 percent

WEMABANK: Closed at N0.76 kobo, down 7.32 percent.

MAYBAKER: Closed at N4.40 kobo, down 6.38 percent.

MBENEFIT: Closed at N0.34 kobo, down 5.56 percent.

VERITASKAP: Closed at N0.23 kobo, down 4.17 percent.

Leading the activity chart was TRANSCORP with 20.48 million shares traded by investors.

Following was ETI with a share volume of 17.54 million.

FCMB follows with 15.31 million shares.

Others are STERLINBANK with shares of 14.13 million and UBA with 10.93 million shares.

About Author

Stock Exchange: Market Gains Over N142bn, As ASI Grows By 0.69%
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

Oshiomhole COVERNEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
July 20, 20200195

Edo Governorship Election: Oshiomhole Apologizes for Backing Obaseki

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram A former National Chairman, All Progressives Congress, Mr. Adams Oshiomhole, has apologised to the people of Edo State for supporting Governor GodwinObaseki
Read More
Stock Market Maintains Downward slope, Investors Lose N20 Billion [ MAIN ]Capital MarketNEWSNEWSLETTER
December 25, 20200416

Nigerian Stock Market Ends Christmas Week With 5.4% Gain

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Nigerian equity market goes for the Christmas holiday with a 5.4% gain driven by an appreciation by Dangote Cement, Mansard, and Oando on Thursday.  The
Read More
March 3, 20161203

Nigeria Secures USAID’s N20billion Rural Agricultural Fund

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Maximizing Agricultural Revenue and Key Enterprises in Targeted Sites, MARKETS, an agency funded by the United States Agency for International Development,
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.