Stock Exchange: Market Gains Over N142bn, As ASI Grows By 0.69%

August 12, 2021

The stock exchange remains in the bullish mood, as the market gained over N142 billion, while the All-Share Index (ASI) grew by 0.69 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N20.55 trillion, against the N20.41 trillion recorded on Tuesday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) rose to 39,448.46 from 39,176.62.

The volume of shares closed at 181.41 million from the 474.52 million recorded on Tuesday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 3,599 against 4,161.

Share values fell to N2.08 billion against N3.98 billion recorded on Tuesday.

Top Gainers

PHARMDEKO: Closed at N1.19 kobo, up 9.17 percent.

NEIMETH: Closed at N1.64 kobo, up 8.61 percent.

IKEJAHOTEL: Closed at N1.40 kobo, up 7.69 percent.

LIVESTOCK: Closed at N2.03 kobo, up 6.84 percent.

LINKASSURE: Closed at N0.63 kobo, up 6.78 percent.

Top Losers

FTNCOCOA: Closed at N0.41 kobo, down 8.89 percent

WEMABANK: Closed at N0.76 kobo, down 7.32 percent.

MAYBAKER: Closed at N4.40 kobo, down 6.38 percent.

MBENEFIT: Closed at N0.34 kobo, down 5.56 percent.

VERITASKAP: Closed at N0.23 kobo, down 4.17 percent.

Leading the activity chart was TRANSCORP with 20.48 million shares traded by investors.

Following was ETI with a share volume of 17.54 million.

FCMB follows with 15.31 million shares.

Others are STERLINBANK with shares of 14.13 million and UBA with 10.93 million shares.