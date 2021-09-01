Stock Exchange: Market Capitalisation Drops By 0.27%

September 1, 2021 45

The Nigerian stock exchange remained in the red zone, with a N55 billion drop in the equity capitalisation, while the All-Share Index (ASI) fell by 0.27 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N20.43 trillion, against the N20.48 trillion recorded on Monday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) dropped to 39,219.61 from 39,326.67.

The volume of shares closed at 425.65 million from the 301.01 million recorded on Monday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 4,553 against 4,715.

Share values rose to N1.96 billion against N1.53 billion recorded on Monday.

Top Gainers

TRANSCOHOT: Closed at N5.17 kobo, up 10 percent.

HONYFLOUR: Closed at N4.28 kobo, up 9.74 percent.

MORISON: Closed at N2.03 kobo, up 9.73 percent.

FTNCOCOA: Closed at N0.57 kobo, up 9.62 percent.

SKYAVN: Closed at N4.05 kobo, up 9.46 percent.

Top Losers

NB: Closed at N49.45 kobo, down 9.93 percent

LIVESTOCK: Closed at N2.11 kobo, down 9.83 percent.

LASACO: Closed at N1.39 kobo, down 9.74 percent.

UPDC: Closed at N1.86 kobo, down 7.46 percent.

NEIMETH: Closed at N1.85 kobo, down 7.04 percent.

Leading the activity chart was TRANSCORP with 111.06 million shares traded by investors.

Following was CHAMS with a share volume of 57.54 million.

HONYFLOUR follows with 31.62 million shares.

Others are CHAMPION with shares of 23.74 million and FIDELITYBK with 20.64 million shares.