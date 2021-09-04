Stock Exchange: Market Cap Gets N4bn Boost, As ASI Closes At 0.02%

September 4, 2021 116

Market capitalisation ended the trading day with a N4bn gain at the Nigerian Stock Exchange, while the All-Share Index (ASI) rising by 0.02 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N20.455 trillion, against the N20.451 trillion recorded on Thursday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) grew to 39,261.01 from 39,252.19.

The volume of shares closed at 180.30 million from the 262.13 million recorded on Thursday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 3,158 against 3,955.

Share values rose to N1.7 billion against N1.99 billion recorded on Thursday.

Top Gainers

NEIMETH: Closed at N1.99 kobo, up 7.57 percent.

TRANSCORP: Closed at N0.94 kobo, up 5.62 percent.

UPDC: Closed at N1.79 kobo, up 4.68 percent.

SOVRENINS: Closed at N0.26 kobo, up 4 percent.

FLOURMILL: Closed at N30, up 3.99 percent.

READ ALSO: DMO DG Urges FG To Only Borrow For Revenue-generating Projects

Top Losers

MBENEFIT: Closed at N0.28 kobo, down 9.68 percent

FTNCOCOA: Closed at N0.45 kobo, down 8.16 percent.

NPFMCRFBK: Closed at N1.75 kobo, down 7.89 percent.

HONYFLOUR: Closed at N3.70 kobo, down 5.13 percent.

CHAMS: Closed at N0.21 kobo, down 4.55 percent.

Leading the activity chart was TRANSCORP with 20.52 million shares traded by investors.

Following was ACCESS with a share volume of 18.52 million.

UNITYBNK follows with 15.29 million shares.

Others are MBENEFIT with shares of 11.81 million and FBNH with 11.77 million shares.