fbpx

BizWatchNigeria.Ng

All Your Industry News At a Click

BUSINESS & ECONOMYCapital MarketNEWSLETTER

Stock Exchange: Market Cap Gets N4bn Boost, As ASI Closes At 0.02%

September 4, 20210116
Stock Exchange: Market Cap Gets N4bn Boost, As ASI Closes At 0.02%

Market capitalisation ended the trading day with a N4bn gain at the Nigerian Stock Exchange, while the All-Share Index (ASI) rising by 0.02 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N20.455 trillion, against the N20.451 trillion recorded on Thursday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) grew to 39,261.01 from 39,252.19.

The volume of shares closed at 180.30 million from the 262.13 million recorded on Thursday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 3,158 against 3,955.

Share values rose to N1.7 billion against N1.99 billion recorded on Thursday.

Top Gainers

NEIMETH: Closed at N1.99 kobo, up 7.57 percent.

TRANSCORP: Closed at N0.94 kobo, up 5.62 percent.

UPDC: Closed at N1.79 kobo, up 4.68 percent.

SOVRENINS: Closed at N0.26 kobo, up 4 percent.

FLOURMILL: Closed at N30, up 3.99 percent.

READ ALSO: DMO DG Urges FG To Only Borrow For Revenue-generating Projects

Top Losers

MBENEFIT: Closed at N0.28 kobo, down 9.68 percent

FTNCOCOA: Closed at N0.45 kobo, down 8.16 percent.

NPFMCRFBK: Closed at N1.75 kobo, down 7.89 percent.

HONYFLOUR: Closed at N3.70 kobo, down 5.13 percent.

CHAMS: Closed at N0.21 kobo, down 4.55 percent.

Leading the activity chart was TRANSCORP with 20.52 million shares traded by investors.

Following was ACCESS with a share volume of 18.52 million.

UNITYBNK follows with 15.29 million shares.

Others are MBENEFIT with shares of 11.81 million and FBNH with 11.77 million shares.

About Author

Stock Exchange: Market Cap Gets N4bn Boost, As ASI Closes At 0.02%
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

Related Articles

August 23, 20160176

Naira Scoops 2.47% Against Dollar at Spot FX Market

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Naira on Monday,August 22,  appreciated further by 2.47% against the Dollar to close at N308.73 at the spot FX or interbank market. This is in contrast
Read More
Ondo Governorship Election NEWSLETTERPOLITICS & GOVERNMENT
June 4, 20180180

Rotimi Akeredolu Debunks Claims Alleging He Instigated APC Rally Shooting

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram The Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has debunked allegations that he is behind the shooting which occurred during Friday’s rally for the Ekiti All Pr
Read More
Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today September 4, 2021 BUSINESS & ECONOMYNEWSNEWSLETTER
June 16, 20210354

Nigerian Newspapers: Latest Business News Headlines For Today June 16, 2021

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp Telegram Good morning, here are the latest top business news headlines for today Wednesday, June 2021. Nigeria, South Korea Tops In Mobile Online Shopping Accounting
Read More

Comment here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.