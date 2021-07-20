fbpx

Stock Exchange: Market Cap Gains N2.84bn

July 20, 2021086
The stock exchange recorded a positive market run, with a N2.84 billion gain for investors, while the All-Share Index (ASI) rose by 0.01 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N19.773 trillion against the N19.771 trillion recorded last Friday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) grew to 37,952 from 37,947.18.

The volume of shares also appreciated to 462.80 million from the 266.74 million recorded last Friday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 3,610 against 3,065.

Share values fell to N1.19 billion against N3.04 billion recorded last Friday.

Top Gainers

ETERNA: Closed at N7.15 kobo, up 10 percent.

UPL: Closed at N1.55 kobo, up 9.93 percent.

CUTIX: Closed at N3.99 kobo, up 9.92 percent.

REGALINS: Closed at N0.49 kobo, up 8.89 percent.

LEARNAFRICA: Closed at N1.49 kobo, up 8.76 percent.

Top Losers

FTNCOCOA: Closed at N0.38 kobo, down 7.32 percent

SOVRENINS: Closed at N0.31 kobo, down 6.06 percent.

ETI: Closed at N5.10 kobo, down 3.77 percent.

STERLINBANK: Closed at N1.51 kobo, down 3.21 percent.

UBN: Closed at N5.45 kobo, down 2.68 percent.

Leading the activity chart was JAIZBANK with 21.71 million shares traded by investors.

Following was STERLINBANK with a share volume of 78.18 million.

WEMABANK follows with 19.15 million shares.

Others are SOVRENINS with shares of 14.95 million and UNIVINSURE with 12.80 million shares.

