Stock Exchange: Market Cap Gains ₦596.4Million

November 24, 2021 169

The market capitalization on Tuesday gained ₦596.4million to ₦22.6trillion as the year-to-date return remained unchanged at 7.4%.

The Nigerian Stock Exchange declined further on the back of sell-pressure on INTBREW, FIDELITY and DANGSUGAR, causing the benchmark index to dip 0.01% to 43,255.14 points.

The volume and value traded declined 49.7% and 37.6% respectively to 218m units and ₦2.9bn. GTCO (36.2m units), FBNH (31.5m units), and ZENITH (13.4m units) led the volume chart while GTCO (₦919.6m), FBNH (₦387.3m), and ZENITH (₦327.2m) led by value.

The Insurance index led the laggards, down 2.0% on sell-offs in MANSARD (-5.1%) and MBENEFIT (-3.8%). In the same vein, the Oil & Gas and Consumer Goods indices shed 20bps and 1bp respectively due to price decline in OANDO (-1.0%), INTBREW (-2.7%), and DANGSUGAR (-1.2%). However, the Banking index was the lone gainer, up 0.2% following buying interest in ACCESS (+1.7%) and UBN (+1.0%).

HONYFLOUR (+9.9%), UPL (+8.7%), and CHIPLC (+7.4%) led gainers while UPDC (-9.4%), NEM (-9.3%), and MANSARD (-5.1%) led decliners.