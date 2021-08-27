fbpx

Stock Exchange Makes Recovery, As ASI Records 0.07% Increase

August 27, 2021
Stock Exchange Makes Recovery, As ASI Records 0.07% Increase

The Nigerian stock exchange made a rebound run, as it recorded a positive run at the end of trading day, with the All-Share Index (ASI) rising by 0.07 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N20.56 trillion, against the N20.553 trillion recorded on Wednesday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) rose to 39,477.18 from 39,449.82.

The volume of shares closed at 186.32 million from the 198.33 million recorded on Wednesday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 3,595 against 3,336.

Share values appreciated to N1.79 billion against N1.05 billion recorded on Wednesday.

Top Gainers

ETERNA: Closed at N7.50 kobo, up 9.97 percent.

UPDC: Closed at N1.69 kobo, up 9.74 percent.

AIICO: Closed at N1.03 kobo, up 8.42 percent.

GLAXOSMITH: Closed at 6.80 kobo, up 7.94 percent.

HONYFLOUR: Closed at N3.46 kobo, up 7.45 percent.

READ ALSO: BREAKING: Nigeria’s GDP Grows By 5% In Q2 2021

Top Losers

IKEJAHOTEL: Closed at N1.26 kobo, down 10 percent

SCOA: Closed at N1.44 kobo, down 9.43 percent.

ABCTRANS: Closed at N0.33 kobo, down 8.33 percent.

CHAMPION: Closed at N2.10 kobo, down 4.55 percent.

JAPAULGOLD: Closed at N0.50 kobo, down 3.85 percent.

Leading the activity chart was SOVRENINS with 19.67 million shares traded by investors.

Following was WAPCO with a share volume of 17.43 million.

HONYFLOUR follows with 15.03 million shares.

Others are MBENEFIT with shares of 14.65 million and UPDC with 10.39 million shares.

Stock Exchange Makes Recovery, As ASI Records 0.07% Increase
Kindness Udoh
Kindness Udoh is a writer and media enthusiast with vast experience in journalism, copywriting, and features across beats. He also has professional certifications in creative writing. You can reach him via [email protected]

