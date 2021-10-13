fbpx

Stock Exchange Makes Bullish Comeback With N100bn Gain

October 13, 2021
The stock exchange rebounded into the bullish territory with a N100 billion gain at the end of the trading day, while the All-Share Index (ASI) grew by 0.45 percent.

The equity capitalisation stood at N21.31 trillion, against the N21.21 trillion recorded on Monday.

The All-Share Index (ASI) rose to 40,896.96 from 40,714.

The volume of shares closed at 563.88 million from the 191.31 million recorded on Monday.

Deals traded on the stock exchange floor stood at 4,253 against 4,395.

Share values grew to N5.09 billion against the N2.59 billion recorded on Monday.

Top Gainers

CHAMPION: Closed at N2.53 kobo, up 10 percent.

CORNERST: Closed at N0.56 kobo, up 9.80 percent.

FBNH: Closed at N10.65 kobo, up 9.79 percent.

SOVRENINS: Closed at N0.24 kobo, up 9.09 percent.

LIVINGTRUST: Closed at N0.73 kobo, up 8.96 percent.

Top Losers

CHIPLC: Closed at N0.55 kobo, down 6.78 percent

JAPAULGOLD: Closed at N0.45 kobo, down 6.25 percent.

NEM: Closed at N2.02 kobo, down 3.81 percent.

IKEJAHOTEL: Closed at N1.10 kobo, down 3.51 percent.

OANDO: Closed at N5.02 kobo, down 3.46 percent.

Leading the activity chart was FBNH with 317.27 million shares traded by investors.

Following was CHAMPION with a share volume of 49.91 million.

ETI follows with 38.05 million shares.

Others are UBA with shares of 22.53 million and FIDELITYBK with 16.55 million shares.

